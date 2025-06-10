AI tool for planning must support, not replace planners’ discretion, says RTPI

The Prime Minister has announced a new AI-powered tool, “Extract,” aimed at streamlining administrative processes within the planning system and supporting the delivery of 1.5 million homes over the next Parliament.

Dr Victoria Hills, Chief Executive of the Royal Town Planning Institute, said: “While AI tools can help alleviate the pressures of a planner’s day-to-day work, they must support, not replace, planners’ local discretion, expertise, and judgement in decision-making processes.

“We welcome the use of AI to make admin tasks faster and more efficient, build sound and consistent evidence bases for Local Plans, and free up planners to focus their time and expertise where it is needed most.

“Planning decisions require professional expertise to consider subjective, creative and complex considerations. Whilst AI tools no doubt have a helpful part to play, they can be no substitute for professional advice, common sense and emotional intelligence. There’s no value in processing applications more quickly if the developments that follow are low-quality.”

