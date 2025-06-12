Planning capacity must match Government housing plans, warns RTPI

The Government’s £39 billion Affordable Homes Programme signals a long-term approach to tackling the housing crisis. However, the Royal Town Planning Institute (RTPI) warns that, without sufficient planning capacity and access to specialist training, the delivery of sustainable, community-focused places remains at risk.

Dr Victoria Hills, Chief Executive of the RTPI, said: “The Government has shown a serious commitment to addressing the housing crisis with long-term investment to deliver the homes communities across the UK urgently need. However, planning must be recognised not only as a key policy lever but also as a profession that requires sustained investment to help achieve these commitments.

“While the overall increase in local authority core spending power is welcome, it does not guarantee the funding needed for planning services. Targeted investment in planning teams is essential to meet growing demand and deliver on national priorities.

“We support the strong focus on education and training, but the key issues around resourcing are only exacerbated by the restriction of funding for Level 7 Apprenticeships to those aged 16 – 21. This will result in the loss of up to 200 future planners a year from RTPI-accredited universities.

“With the profession already facing severe skills shortages, it is vital that access to advanced and specialist training, including postgraduate routes, remains open to both new entrants and those looking to upskill.”

The RTPI also highlighted the importance of ensuring funding settlements for devolved governments translate into meaningful investment in planning, particularly in areas like Scotland and Wales where local authority capacity is under severe strain.

The Institute welcomes the significant investment in public service delivery in Northern Ireland. But notes that infrastructure investment across the nations must also be matched by planning resource if delivery goals are to be achieved.

