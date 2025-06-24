Catella APAM Secures 35,000 sq ft Letting at Arlington Park, Reading

Catella APAM has completed a 35,000 sq ft letting at Arlington Park, Reading, marking a major milestone in the Park’s leasing performance.

A global occupier specialising in mission-critical technical services has taken full occupancy of Building 1240, a three-storey, Grade A office building. The transaction reflects the ongoing demand for high-quality workspace in strategically connected regional locations.

Arlington Park comprises 365,000 sq ft across 11 buildings, set within a landscaped, amenity-rich environment. Over the past decade, Catella APAM has delivered a long-term asset management strategy, including seven whole-building refurbishments, a new amenity hub, and a curated occupier engagement programme.

“This letting is a testament to our consistent asset management approach,” said Max Bingham, Asset Manager at Catella APAM. “Having acted as asset manager at Arlington Park for nearly ten years, we’ve created a community that supports modern business needs.”

This latest deal rounds off a strong four months for Arlington Park, with over 68,000 sq ft transacted across 4 lettings and renewals – highlighting continued leasing momentum across the estate.

About Catella APAM

Catella APAM, an independent and market-agnostic asset and investment manager, has been delivering sustainable real estate solutions since 2010, managing £4B worth of assets across the UK and Ireland. As part of the Catella AB Group, we leverage our global network and extensive market knowledge to provide tailored, effective solutions across all market cycles to achieve remarkable outcomes for our clients.

