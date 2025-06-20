Beal Submits Plans for Over 400 New Homes as Contribution to Hull’s Housing Targets

Family-owned housebuilder Beal Homes has submitted plans for a £120m development which would bring much-needed new homes to a popular community in Hull.

Beal has submitted an application for full planning approval for more than 400 new homes on a 38-acre site in Sutton-on-Hull.

The proposed development would provide a significant contribution to Hull City Council’s required quota of new homes.

The Government has set a national target to build 1.5 million new homes during the current Parliament to meet growing housing demand.

Responding to the Government’s targets, Hull City Council has adopted its own Housing Growth Strategy for 2025-2031, which sets out plans to add almost 6,000 new homes to the city’s housing stock from 2025-31.

If approved, the Beal development will bring up to 418 new, high-quality homes to a site which is allocated for residential development in Hull’s Local Plan.

House types will include two-bedroom starter homes, three-bedroom homes for growing families, and four-bedroom detached properties, reflecting local demand and catering for a wide range of homebuyers.

The plans include areas of public open space, including the creation of a green corridor along the southern boundary of the site, to create a scenic walking route and act as a natural buffer between the development and adjacent housing.

A thoughtfully-designed attenuation pond will also provide a practical drainage function, while enhancing the landscape as an attractive natural focal point.

Beal’s plans include the retention of existing hedgerows and trees, as well as the planting of additional trees to deliver a net gain in biodiversity of at least 10 per cent.

To promote accessibility, and ease pressure on the local road network, the plans include the creation of two access points to the development off Danby Close and East Carr Road, with Beal also proposing to facilitate the extension of the existing local bus route to enhance public transport in the area.

Beal Land Director, Chris Murphy, said: “This proposed development has been designed to create a seamless blend between urban, city living and the natural surroundings on a site allocated for housing in the Hull Local Plan.

“Everything from the mix of house types, to the positioning of green spaces and public footpaths, aims to create a well-balanced development which creates a sense of community and connection, and integrates naturally into the existing residential area.”

Sutton-on-Hull is a close-knit village-style community within the city boundary, located three miles north of Hull city centre.

The proposed development would bring much needed new, modern homes to the area, which has seen little development for the past 50 years.

Beal Chief Executive, Richard Beal, said: “There is a growing demand for high-quality new homes in Hull, and the Sutton area, in particular, has seen very little new housing in recent years.

“This application sets out our proposals to bring more than 400 much-needed homes to the city, at a time when the council is under increasing pressure to achieve higher housing targets.

“Our plans include a wide range of house types, including starter homes to enable the next generation of Hull residents to take their first step onto the housing ladder.”

East Yorkshire-based Beal is the region’s leading independent housebuilder, having delivered scores of prestigious developments across Hull, East Yorkshire and Lincolnshire for almost 60 years.

The business is at the forefront of regeneration across the region, having delivered, or currently delivering, many of the area’s most significant residential developments.

Beal has won a host of awards in recognition of the quality of its homes and developments and was recently awarded the top five-star rating from the Home Builders Federation (HBF) for the fifth consecutive year in recognition of its exemplary customer service.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals