Green Light for 52 New Eco-Homes on Former Brownfield Site in Daventry

A HIGHLY sustainable housing project in Daventry has officially broken ground, as Midlands based housebuilder Morro Partnerships begins work on delivering 52 new eco-conscious homes.

Appointed by emh group and funded by Homes England, the £12.6 million development is set to regenerate a former brownfield site on London Road, which was previously occupied by a car wash and nursery.

Each plot, ranging from one-bedroom apartments to four-bedroom family homes, will come equipped with photovoltaic (PV) solar panels and electric vehicle (EV) charging points as standard. Designed with sustainability at the core, the development also features timber frame construction to reduce carbon emissions and lower both environmental impact and future energy bills for residents.

Abdul Mozzamdar, head of social purpose at Morro Partnerships, said: “Prioritising ESG within our developments is something we will always commit to, and this project is no different. We’ve pledged to deliver more than £1 million in social value during the course of this build, which includes hiring five direct employees, offering eight work placements, and 50 hours of volunteering.

“We are also ensuring that our construction methods remain environmentally conscious. So far, 90% of site waste has been recycled, with 15 tonnes diverted from landfill. Even the rubble from the site’s previous buildings has been crushed, tested, and reused in the new development.”

The project balances green innovation with social impact, offering a 50/50 split between shared ownership and affordable options, providing accessible housing to those who need it most.

Simon Preston, managing director for the East Midlands at Morro Partnerships, added: “Projects like this are an honour to be part of and begin the vital steps to help transform local communities. These homes won’t just support local families, they’ll also set a benchmark for responsible construction. With work now underway, we’re on track for the first completions in spring 2026.”

Chris Jones, executive director for development at emh group, said: “We are delighted to be working in partnership with Morro for the London Road development, which will provide quality new homes for social rent and shared ownership in a thriving community. We are proud that together, we can achieve our aim of creating sustainable places to live which meet the housing needs of the local community. I look forward to seeing this scheme progress over the coming months, and to welcoming residents to their new homes.”

For more information on Morro Partnership’s affordable and sustainable home projects across the Midlands, visit: https://morropartnerships.co.uk

