Property Sense strengthens board with three Non-Executive Director appointments

Property Sense, a PropTech partner for BTR operators, leasing agents and developers, has welcomed three new non-executive directors to its board.

These strategic appointments mark a significant step in the company’s growth journey, reinforcing its commitment to revolutionising the lease-up experience in the BTR sector.

Nigel Rawlings, Tom Lebor, and Yogesh Jandauria are all joining the board as non-executive directors.

Nigel Rawlings Tom Lebor Yogesh Jandauria

Nigel Rawlings, renowned BTR expert and current Chairman of Rise Homes, provides a deep understanding of the industry with his extensive experience within property and construction.

Tom Lebor is a respected scale-up business mentor and advisor, known for his expertise in strategy, growth, operations and change for sustainable success. His experience will support Property Sense in navigating the complexities and nuances of scaling a high-performance team across the business.

Yogesh Jandauria is a seasoned investor, landlord, and property developer with experience as a trusted advisor for organisations including PwC, Deloitte, Lloyds Bank, and HSBC. With a solid track record in managing a buy-to-let (BTL) portfolio and leading residential development projects, and as a major shareholder in Property Sense, he brings strategic oversight and a commitment to sustainable growth.

The newly formed team will work alongside CEO Mike Haywood, to drive Property Sense’s vision and support its rapid growth.

In addition to these board appointments, Tim Ng has been appointed Property Sense’s Chief Technology Officer (CTO). With a wealth of experience in scaling high-growth start-ups, Tim specialises in developing strategic tech frameworks that enable businesses to achieve scalable growth, operational efficiency and long-term value.

These strategic appointments bring the company’s board to four members, with at least two further appointments on track for this year; reinforcing Property Sense’s leadership as the company embarks on its next phase of growth.

The formation of the board follows the success of Property Sense’s ongoing investment raise, well on track to secure £1M of capital to accelerate its expansion and introduce its PropTech solutions to new regions across the UK.

Mike Haywood, CEO of Property Sense, said: “Building a world-class leadership team is crucial as we continue to innovate and expand. Each of these appointments brings real-life experiences of the challenges that come with scaling a business, and their invaluable expertise will help us refine our offerings and scale effectively.

“With our strengthened board and fresh investment, we are in a prime position to drive real change in the BTR sector. Our software has the capabilities to revolutionise BTR lettings processes, and we’re honoured to have such a strong team to make this a reality.”

For more information, please visit www.property-sense.co.uk.

