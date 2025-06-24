Central Co-op’s Net-Zero Targets Validated by the Science Based Targets Initiative

Central Co-op has announced that its climate targets have been officially validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) – a significant step in the Society’s journey to reach net-zero greenhouse gas emissions across its entire value chain by 2040. The validation confirms that Central Co-op’s science-based approach aligns with the most ambitious goal of the Paris Agreement: limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

The SBTi validation covers near-term, long-term, and Forest, Land and Agriculture (FLAG) targets, reinforcing Central Co-op’s position as a values-led business taking robust, science-backed climate action. Following an extensive review, the initiative confirmed that the Society’s decarbonisation plan is credible, transparent and ambitious – putting it among a growing number of organisations committed to real, accountable progress on climate.

Central Co-op’s strategy includes reducing its operational emissions (Scopes 1 and 2) by 44 per cent by 2030 and by 90 per cent by 2035, from a 2022 baseline. For value chain emissions (Scope 3), including those generated from the sale of fossil fuel products, the Society is targeting a 55 per cent reduction per million pounds of value added by 2030, and a 97 per cent reduction by 2040. In addition, it will reduce emissions related to land use (FLAG) by 36 per cent by 2030 and 72 per cent by 2045, and eliminate deforestation from high-risk commodities by 31 December 2025. Remaining residual emissions, expected to account for no more than 5–10 per cent, will be addressed through high-quality carbon removals and beyond-value-chain mitigation.

Paul Lockwood, Head of Sustainability and Net-Zero at Central Co-op, said: “This validation is a clear recognition of the Society’s long-standing commitment to environmental stewardship. These science-based targets provide a credible pathway to net-zero and reinforce Central Co-op’s determination to act on climate in a way that reflects our co-operative values.”

Central Co-op has already made significant progress. Since 2010, the Society has reduced its Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 80 per cent and has been awarded the Carbon Trust Triple Standard for achievements in carbon, water and waste reduction. It has rolled out solar panels across 123 sites, including solar carports at its Wildwood store and a mini solar farm at its Shelton Lock store – generating over 8.4 million kWh of green electricity and saving nearly £2 million in energy costs since 2022. Central Co-op is currently over 7 per cent self-sufficient in renewable energy and expects to exceed 25 per cent by 2026, supported by a new wind power purchase agreement.

Beyond operational emissions, Central Co-op has worked with sustainability consultancy Simply Sustainable to create a best-in-class FLAG strategy and has voluntarily included complex Scope 3 categories such as customer travel and cooking emissions. These measures demonstrate a comprehensive approach to climate action and reflect a strong commitment to a fair transition for colleagues, suppliers and communities.

From its investment in natural and woodland burial services via its funeral business, to tackling food waste and supporting local, sustainable suppliers through its shops, Central Co-op continues to take practical, long-term action rooted in its values as a co-operative.

This milestone comes during a landmark year for the global co-operative movement – the UN International Year of Co-operatives – aligning closely with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly those focused on climate action, clean energy and sustainable land use.

The validated targets are published on the SBTi website from the 19th of June, and Central Co-op will report annually on progress. A set of clear key performance indicators underpins the strategy and will be regularly reviewed to ensure they remain aligned with the Society’s 2040 net-zero ambition. For further details, head to the centralcoop.co.uk/. Details on becoming a Member can be found at Members.coop.

