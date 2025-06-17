Elliott Group Launches Fit Out Division UK

Elliott Group, a long-established name in Construction and Fit Out, has officially launched its dedicated UK Fit Out Division, marking a significant step in the Group’s ongoing expansion across the UK. With a strong pipeline of live projects on site and in PCSA, this move reinforces Elliott Group’s long term commitment to the UK market, founded on almost 100 years of proven delivery.

The launch follows continued success on major UK fit out projects, including the comprehensive refurbishment of The Belfry Hotel and Golf Resort, home of the Ryder Cup, which included the Ryder Grill, Brabazon Bar, and guest bedrooms. Elliott Group is also nearing completion on the K West Hotel in London, a full strip out and redevelopment, transforming the property into a high-spec, four-star hotel.

Our Fit-Out Director Shaun Atkinson based in London, added; “This isn’t about entering a new market—it’s about scaling up one we already know, we’ve consistently delivered complex projects to a high standard. Now we’re sharpening our focus with a team and structure dedicated solely to fit out in the UK.”

Eddie Campion UK Managing Director added; The new division operates from 39 Moreland Street, London, and is focused on fitout in the commercial office, healthcare, retail, conservation, sports facilities and hospitality sectors. Alongside our FF&E business Total Fitout, the synergies for our clients are compelling and offer our clients access to a fully integrated service, from structural reconfiguration through to finished and furnished interiors, all delivered under one roof where demand for quality, flexibility, and speed of delivery remains paramount.

“We’ve built our reputation on consistency and results,” said Noel Elliott, CEO of Elliott Group UK. “Our UK fit out work has followed that same standard. With Shaun leading this next phase, we’re focused on scaling our presence and delivering meaningful value to developers, landlords, and asset managers.”

For more on Elliott Group Fit Out Division, see: https://www.elliottgroup.com/uk/our-work/fit-out-division/

