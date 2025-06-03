Willmott Dixon Interiors delivers 139,000 sq ft net zero office refurbishment in Birmingham

Fit-out and refurbishment specialist contractor, Willmott Dixon Interiors, has completed the back-to-frame redevelopment of 19 Cornwall Street in Birmingham city centre, on behalf of their client, Kier Property.

The CAT A refurbishment has delivered 139,000 sq ft of flexible, SMART-enabled office space to net zero carbon standards across seven floors – making it one of the city’s most environmentally sustainable office buildings.

The project features a striking new glass entrance with revolving doors, leading to a double height reception/welcome space. There are two ground floor units with dedicated entrances off Cornwall Street, new interactive breakout areas, and a planted communal roof terrace located on the fifth floor.

A central atrium, which extends through the building, has been reduced in size to increase office floorplates and is constructed using sustainable materials from top to bottom.

New tenant amenities are located at the ground floor and are designed to promote both employee wellbeing and sustainable travel. They include a multi-functional studio space, showers and changing rooms, cycle storage and 24 electric vehicle charging stations.

Willmott Dixon Interiors carried out a full replacement of all MEP services as part of an all-electric strategy to enhance the building’s energy efficiency, which included the installation of 400 sq m of PV panels. Occupiers will also benefit from VRF comfort cooling and heating, and individual floor digital controls.

19 Cornwall Street is BREEAM Excellent, EPC A rated, WiredScore enabled, and is officially registered to achieve a NABERS Target Rating of 5 stars, reflecting the highest standards of environmental office design. The building is also targeting WELL Gold certification.

Social value has been an integral part of the refurbishment, with around £9.5 million of spend directed to local suppliers.

Willmott Dixon Interiors provided jobs for 12 local people and created multiple training, mentoring and apprenticeship opportunities. This included the delivery of mock interviews and careers advice in partnership with local schools and colleges, promoting construction as a sector of choice. The site team also raised hundreds of pounds for Macmillan Cancer Support through community fundraising.

Adam Worrall, deputy managing director at Willmott Dixon Interiors, said: “We are passionate about creating sustainable, future-proofed workspaces, and 19 Cornwall Street is a great example of that. Kier Property shares our vision for energy efficient office design, and together we’ve transformed an existing building into a modern, high-quality space that meets the highest environmental sustainability standards.”

