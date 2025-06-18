Jewson Returns as Headline Sponsor for the On The Tools Awards 2025

Jewson has been confirmed as the headline sponsor for the On The Tools Awards 2025, renewing its commitment to recognising and championing the UK’s skilled tradespeople. The event, hosted later this year in Birmingham, is set to honour outstanding contributions across a range of professions that keep the country running.

As headline sponsor, Jewson also supports the Tradesperson of the Year award: a top-tier title selected from the winners of all trade categories. This award recognises the very best of the best: someone who not only excels in their craft but also makes a meaningful impact on the industry and wider community.

Samuel Johnson, Head of Marketing – Operations, STARK Building Materials UK (Jewson) said:

“Jewson is thrilled to return as headline sponsor of the On The Tools Awards for the third year running. These awards shine a light on the incredible talent, resilience, and innovation that runs through the UK trade. At Jewson, we’ve proudly stood shoulder to shoulder with tradespeople since 1836; whether you’re just starting out, or decades into your craft, we’re here to back you. Partnering with On The Tools is a brilliant opportunity to celebrate those who go above and beyond in our industry, and we can’t wait to recognise the people who make the trade what it is.”

The On The Tools Awards are more than just an evening of celebration; they’re a platform for real recognition. Finalists receive national exposure, a place in the spotlight at a prestigious awards ceremony, and the opportunity to be celebrated by peers and the wider industry. Winners receive a £1,000 cash prize or voucher equivalent, a custom Barry Head trophy, and career-boosting visibility across On The Tools’ channels.

Sponsorship of the awards is a way for industry partners to visibly back the trades and stand alongside the people who power the sector. It also highlights a brand’s role in supporting excellence and progress within construction, both on and off site.

Lee Wilcox, Co-founder and CEO of On The Tools, said:

“It’s brilliant to have Jewson back as headline sponsor. Their continued support speaks volumes about their dedication to the trade: not just through the vital role they play in keeping sites running, but in celebrating the people who make this industry what it is. With their backing, we’re once again ready to give the recognition tradespeople in the UK truly deserve.”

Award Categories

Tradespeople can be entered into awards in the following categories:

Community Hero (sponsored by CEF)

Heating Installer of the Year (sponsored by City Plumbing)

Kitchen Fitter of the Year (sponsored by Howdens)

Painter and Decorator of the Year (sponsored by Crown)

Roofer of the Year (sponsored by SIG Roofing)

*NEW for 2025* Sustainability Hero (sponsored by BAXI)

Sustainability Hero (sponsored by BAXI) Tradesperson of the Year (sponsored by Jewson)

And many more. See the full list of categories at http://www.onthetoolstv/awards

Nominate yourself or a tradesperson you know at www.onthetoolstv/awards.

Contact enquiries@onthetoolsgroup.com about sponsorship opportunities.

With thanks to the 2025 On The Tools Awards sponsors and supporters: Band of Builders, BAXI, CEF, City Plumbing, Construction Sport, Crown, Glow-worm, Howdens, Jewson, and SIG Roofing.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals