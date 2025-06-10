The Hill Group strengthens sales team with two senior appointments to support regional growth

Award-winning housebuilder, The Hill Group, has made two senior sales appointments as part of its ongoing expansion, reinforcing its commitment to delivering high-quality homes across key regions.

Eloise Solari joins as Head of Sales for London and Sarah Boyce takes on the role of Head of Sales for the South West and Southern divisions. Their appointments reflect Hill’s strategic growth in these regions, as the company continues to expand its development pipeline. Eloise and Sarah bring extensive experience in residential sales and a deep understanding of their respective markets.

Eloise’s career has focused on central London with previous roles at Ballymore, Taylor Wimpey Central London and Galliard Homes where she led the sales team at flagship developments. Her expertise will be instrumental in shaping Hill’s sales strategies for its major London developments, including Kew Bridge Rise, Lampton Parkside, North Gate Park and Dagenham Green. Additionally, she brings valuable experience in partnership work and has excellent relationships with agents.

Sarah Boyce Eloise Solari

Sarah joins Hill at a pivotal time for its South West expansion, with Bristol and its surrounding areas being a core focus. She spent twenty years with Berkeley Group, rising to Sales and Marketing Director for the Oxford and Chiltern division. Sarah has also held roles at Redrow Thames Valley, HarperCrewe, and Crest Nicholson in Bristol.

The South West is a key strategic region for Hill, with a robust development pipeline that includes three key upcoming projects in central Bristol — the former Bristol Zoo car park site in Clifton, a recently approved development in Southville, and Baltic Wharf on Spike Island, overlooking the Clifton Suspension Bridge.

Andy Hill OBE, founder and Group Chief Executive of The Hill Group, said: “I am pleased to welcome Eloise and Sarah to lead the sales teams in these two important strategic regions for The Hill Group. Their expertise will be invaluable in driving sales to support our expansion in London, Bristol and the South West. At Hill, we are committed to delivering exceptional homes that are thoughtfully designed for their locations, and both Eloise and Sarah share this passion. They bring a wealth of market insight and a deep understanding of delivering quality homes that add value to communities. We look forward to supporting them as they take on these key roles and contribute to our growing presence in these regions.”

