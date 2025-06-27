Vivalda now offering Cedral Facades nationally

Vivalda has underpinned its status as a national supplier of Cedral facades, following its extensive UK-branch network and investment in warehousing, logistics and fabrication technology. As one of the UK’s largest stockists of non-flammable facades, Vivalda is able to supply Cedral’s most popular products to contractors and merchants within just 72 hours. This development also ensures the core range of Cedral’s most popular colours (Black, Platinum Grey, Slate Grey, Steel Grey and White) are available, along with the full range of supporting accessories, for immediate collection across its branch network.

Bringing cladding to you: (Left to right) Tom Young, key account manager, Cedral; Wes Hague, commercial director, Vivalda and Lewis Walsh, head of national accounts, Cedral.

Using its West Midlands headquarters as a central hub, Vivalda is also making available the full range of Cedral Click, Lap and Smooth products via its branches in Birmingham Manchester, Hull, Cheltenham, Glasgow and London – all on a five-day order cycle.

Wes Hague, commercial director at Vivalda, said: “Poor product availability is one of the key frustrations faced by contractors, especially on domestic projects. That’s why we are so pleased with our ability to offer Cedral readily available and nationally – which ensures peace of mind to installers and homeowners across the UK.”

Lewis Walsh, head of national accounts at Cedral UK, added: “As one of the UK’s leading brands of high-performance fibre cement cladding, we are constantly exploring ways to make life easier for installers to work with us. While we already provide seamless delivery of our range nationwide, this investment from Vivalda will make availability of our cladding boards and accessories even easier.”

The UK-wide distribution deal includes all Vivalda UK branches, including BBS Facades’ outlet in Cheltenham, Gloucestershire.

Blue is the colour – Cedral’s full range is now available on a five-day order cycle.

