Material Evolution Secures Venture Debt Facility from HSBC Innovation Banking to Accelerate Sustainable Construction

MATERIAL Evolution, a pioneering sustainable materials company, today announced it has secured a venture debt facility from HSBC Innovation Banking UK, a leading financial partner to high-growth, innovation-led businesses. This facility will support Material Evolution’s continued development and scaling of its breakthrough ultra-low carbon cement technology.

Founded to decarbonise the cement industry, Material Evolution uses alkali fusion and AI-powered design to create ultra-low carbon alternatives to traditional Portland cement. The company’s proprietary technology enables their first product, MevoCem, to reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 85% compared to conventional methods, addressing one of the most significant contributors to global greenhouse gas emissions.

“As a climate tech hardware business, we know that debt will become an important part of our capital stack as we mature and scale globally,” said Dr. Liz Gilligan, co-founder and CEO of Material Evolution. “Securing this venture debt facility from HSBC Innovation Banking is a first step toward diversifying our own financing beyond grants and venture capital and accelerating us toward our fully scaled capital stack.”

The venture debt facility will be used to help grow the company’s commercial traction.

Avisha Blakeway, directorat HSBC Innovation Banking UK, commented: “We are proud to unlock growth and open doors for innovative climate tech companies. We are delighted to support Material Evolution on this next milestone in the company’s journey and we look forward to working together with the team as they scale their technology and impact.”

This announcement underscores HSBC Innovation Banking’s ongoing commitment to supporting climate tech innovators that are aiming to build a more sustainable future.

