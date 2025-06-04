Wates Secures £110m Deal to Restore Iconic Victoria Tower

Wates Construction has been awarded a £110.6 million contract (excluding VAT) to lead the major restoration of Victoria Tower – the historic structure at the House of Lords end of the Palace of Westminster.

The imposing 98.5-metre-high tower, which dates back to 1860, has shown significant signs of decay in recent years. With several incidents of falling masonry since 2018, urgent safety measures – including the installation of a protective deck – have already been put in place. However, these temporary fixes are no longer sufficient, prompting the need for extensive and long-term repairs.

The project, commissioned by parliamentary authorities, will see Wates undertake vital conservation and repair works to safeguard the tower’s future. This includes the restoration of exterior stonework to reduce the risk of further stone fall, refurbishment of the roof, window glazing, and the historic flagpole. The last significant works on Victoria Tower were completed more than three decades ago, in the early 1990s.

Following a competitive tendering process, Wates was selected to deliver the programme, which forms part of a wider £253 million investment to secure the structural integrity and safety of the tower. Work is expected to begin later this year and will continue until 2031.

Steve Holbrook, Managing Director at Wates, said: “Wates and Parliament share a commitment to preserving traditional building techniques while embracing innovative construction and logistic methodologies to protect and enhance this historic landmark. The extensive repair and restoration work we will be carrying out on the Victoria Tower will ensure it can continue its important role on the parliamentary estate for decades to come.”

The project follows the recent completion of works to the Elizabeth Tower – home to the iconic Big Ben – by Sir Robert McAlpine at the opposite end of the Palace.

Despite the scale of the work, access to the Sovereign’s Entrance – used by the monarch during the State Opening of Parliament since 1852 – will be maintained throughout the restoration period, allowing ceremonial events to continue uninterrupted.

As one of the most recognisable features of the Westminster skyline, Victoria Tower plays a key role in the identity of the UK Parliament. Its restoration signals a renewed focus on preserving the heritage of the Palace while ensuring public safety and operational continuity.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals