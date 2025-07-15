Barhale announces two new director appointments

Civil engineering, infrastructure and tunnelling specialist Barhale has announced the appointment of James Haddon in a newly created role of Director of Low Carbon Solutions and Joe Solomon as Regional Director (Eastern).

Director of Low Carbon Solutions is a new board-level position which reflects both Barhale’s corporate commitment to decarbonisation and reducing fossil fuel dependency and also its focus on developing innovative low carbon solutions for clients.

James Haddon originally joined Barhale in 1988 as a site engineer and rapidly progressed through commercial, project management and regional manager roles. He joined AECOM in 2006 and worked across their European operations for nine years before returning to Barhale in 2015 to take up the position of Regional Director (Eastern).

Joe Solomon, Regional Director (Eastern) James Haddon, Director of Low Carbon Solutions

Joe Solomon, who steps into the role of Regional Director (Eastern), started his career with Barhale in 2012 as a Quantity Surveyor after six years at M.A.R.S. Construction.

By 2014, he had progressed to Senior QS, working on S101a schemes in Peterborough before moving into commercial management roles within the @one Alliance, Anglian Water’s highly regarded partnership delivering complex capital projects – of which Barhale is a founding partner.

In January 2021, Joe was appointed to Head of Commercial for the Eastern region.

For Chief Executive Martin Brown, the appointments exemplify how Barhale is promoting succession planning and developing the future leaders of its business from within.

“James and Joe are natural choices for these roles,” he said. “Accelerating our carbon solutions offering is a key element of our growth strategy and James’s expertise and wealth of experience provide an ideal combination to lead the drive.

“Joe has worked closely with James for many years and he will continue to develop and grow our business within Eastern. He has an excellent relationship with key clients and partners and also brings huge enthusiasm and experience to the role. I look forward to him continuing to building Barhale’s business across the region.

“Both appointments are in line with our business strategy and are a great reflection of the business’s agenda to recognise and promote talent from among its existing teams.”

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals