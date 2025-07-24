Cullen Steps Up as Cushman & Wakefield Appoints New UK and Ireland Head

Cushman & Wakefield has named Ben Cullen as the new head of its UK and Ireland business, marking a significant leadership transition for the global real estate services firm. Cullen takes over from George Roberts, who is stepping down after a successful tenure.

Having joined Cushman & Wakefield as a graduate in 2001, Cullen has spent over two decades at the firm, steadily rising through the ranks. He became an international partner in 2016 and most recently served as UK head of offices, where he led high-profile occupier representation deals in London and supported the company’s growth strategy across the region.

Cullen is a long-standing member of the UK executive committee and has played a key role in shaping the firm’s trajectory in both the UK and Irish markets. In his new position, he will focus on driving growth, deepening client relationships, and strengthening Cushman & Wakefield’s presence in a highly competitive landscape.

Commenting on the appointment, Matthew Bouw, chief executive of APAC & EMEA, said: “Ben’s promotion reflects the confidence we have in his ability to lead with energy, insight and a relentless client focus. He brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of our markets, which will be critical as we continue to deliver value for clients across the region.”

Cullen added: “I’m proud to take on this role at such an important time for our business. With a talented team and a strong platform, we’re well placed to seize the opportunities ahead and continue delivering world-class advice to our clients.”

Andy Tyler will succeed Cullen as UK head of offices, ensuring continuity in the leadership of the division.

