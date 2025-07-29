Bridge Beam installation marks key milestone in Stockton Waterfront construction

New land bridge to provide level access route through urban park to connect the High Street to the River Tees.

Esh Construction has marked a significant milestone in the transformational Stockton Waterfront urban park project with the installation of the precast beams to form a new land bridge being completed.

The North of England contractor is carrying out the £23 million urban park on behalf of Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council. The project is a major part of the Council’s blueprint for the regeneration of Stockton over the next 25 years. Upon completion, it will feature a series of green, flexible spaces capable of hosting events and impressive, unique play areas, transforming the High Street and providing uninterrupted access to the riverside.

With paving works progressing at pace along Finkle Square in the upper park, works to connect the High Street to the River Tees via a new land bridge and Millennium Bridge, have taken a significant step forward.

A total of 47 prestressed concrete bridge beams have been installed with support from reinforced concrete specialists BEMAC Construction, to form the land bridge above the A1305 Riverside Road carriageway. The beams, which were manufactured by Shay Murtagh Precast Ltd in the Republic of Ireland, include 45 standard units measuring 21.5 metres in length and weighing 17 tonnes, alongside two edge beams which weigh 35 tonnes each.

David Player, Contracts Manager at Esh Construction, said: “The bridge beam installation is a key milestone in the Stockton Waterfront project and a testament to the collaborative planning and engineering expertise of all involved.

“With the beams in place, we can now move forward with casting the bridge deck and progressing the next phase of public realm works that will bring the land bridge to life.”

DAY 1 DAY 1 DAY 2 DAY 2 DAY 2 DAY 3 DAY 4

A 200-tonne crane was used to lift the 47 beams into position over four days, with the heaviest lift taking place at an 11-metre radius.

Ahead of the installation, Esh Construction’s project team visited Shay Murtagh’s manufacturing facility in County Westmeath to inspect the cast beams, review the quality assurance process, and ensure compliance with project specifications. Working closely with the specialist precast concrete provider, robust plans were then implemented to ensure safe delivery of the product in line with the installation schedule.

Steve Lowe, Chief Structural Engineer at Shay Murtagh Precast Ltd, explained that the beams for this project are environmentally advanced with concrete using 40% GGBS replacement of Portland cement making them a significantly carbon efficient option.

He added: “It was great to bring our technical expertise to this project and support Esh Construction in the beam and bridge deck installations, which will enable the next construction phase of the development of the land bridge and support the urban park’s progress for Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council.”

With the beams forming the base for the 55-metre-wide land bridge above the realigned Riverside Road, the next phase of works will involve pouring 170m3 of concrete to cast the bridge deck, followed by the installation of 163m2 of porphyry paving, 420m2 of resin and 75m2 of granite paving to create a seamless public realm open space.

The project will create an iconic, nationally recognisable new public space for the Borough’s residents and visitors and is part of Council ambitions to make Stockton-on-Tees a place of choice for people to live, work and visit.

Councillor Richard Eglington, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Housing at Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council, said: “It’s very exciting to see the progress of the transformation of the Stockton Waterfront site taking place and this important milestone helps make the vision of reconnecting the High Street to the river more of a reality.

“The scale of change will also be felt across the entire Borough. Stockton Waterfront is set to be the catalyst for further regeneration work across Central Stockton and North Thornaby and we are looking to build on this success to create a thriving place for our communities and businesses.”

In the coming months, residents and visitors will see marked changes on the site as works commence to install the amphitheatre and landscaping elements across the lower park, while construction of a new play park in the upper park is also set to begin.

Procured via North East Procurement Organisation (NEPO), Esh is working with design partners Ryder Architecture and Billinghurst George & Partners to deliver the project.

To find out more about Stockton Waterfront Urban Park, visit Stockton Waterfront urban park – Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council

To find out more about Esh Construction, visit www.eshgroup.co.uk

