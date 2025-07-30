CBRE advises NHS on new health hub location in Hampshire

CBRE, the global real estate advisory firm, has advised Hampshire & Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust on a new location for a health hub in central Winchester.

Cromwell House, on Andover Road, will allow several services to come together in one place, improving access for patients, supporting staff and helping to deliver more joined-up care for local communities.

The six-story building covering 31,257 sq. ft, will be fully refurbished to include over 30 clinic rooms, improved waiting areas and a better working environment for staff. It will replace existing premises across Winchester, including Avalon House, which no longer meet service needs. It is due to open to patients by Autumn 2025.

The building is well-located for public transport and includes on-site parking. It is being fitted out by development manager Ethos Property, with construction led by Amiri.

Nicky MacDonald, Managing Director for the Mid and North Division at Hampshire and Isle of Wight Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust, said: “This is a major step in delivering on our strategy to provide high-quality, local care in environments that work for both patients and staff. Cromwell House will give us the space and flexibility to meet growing demand, improve access and create a better day-to-day experience for people who use our services.”

Emma Lockey, Director at CBRE Southampton, said: “Cromwell House provided the perfect location and opportunity for the Trust to consolidate services and personnel in one central site. This agreement is the culmination of several years of hard work on all sides, and we are proud to be able to secure a site that will improve patient care in Winchester and the surrounding areas.”

More information on the move and what it means for patients will be shared in the coming months.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals