Ingol Healthcare Centre officially opened

NHSPS, Preston City Council and Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board celebrated the delivery of has delivered a full refurbishment and seven new clinical rooms to Ingol Healthcare Centre.

The site is a result of the growing demand for GP clinical services and improve the sustainability of the building.

On the 25th July 2025, NHS Property Services, Deputy Mayor of Preston Councillor Nweeda Khan and the NHS Lancashire and South Cumbria Integrated Care Board came together to celebrate the opening of the modernised Ingol Healthcare Centre.

This transformative project represents a significant investment in local healthcare infrastructure, designed to both modernise existing facilities and enhance sustainability.

The project has attracted a substantial investment of over £1.3 million, with £526,000 allocated from developer contributions secured through the planning process at Preston City Council and £730,000 coming from NHS Property Services (NHSPS) – with £240,000 earmarked for energy improvements through the health and property organization. This funding underscores NHSPS’ commitment to creating a more efficient and environmentally responsible healthcare environment.

The improved facilities are expected to service approximately an additional 35,000 patients and a total of 5,300 new homes in North West Preston.

In addition to a full refurbishment of existing clinical rooms, the project will add seven new clinical rooms to increase capacity for GP services and convert the site into a Net Zero facility. New forms of insulation have been installed (cavity wall and loft insulation), the move to electric heating was made and energy-efficient upgrades such as LED lighting, double glazed windows and solar PV panels were put into place. These measures will ensure long-term cost savings and reduced carbon emissions.

The project was launched to address the growing demand for GP clinical services and to improve the sustainability and long term future of the building. NHSPS and the ICB’s Strategic Estates and Infrastructure Team were played a central role in to the project, handling everything from the initial Section 106 bid, negotiations with GP’s and other delivery partners, design and tender phases, to legal agreements and project management.

Ben Gammer, NHSPS Estate Strategy Lead, said: “This project is a standout example of how smart space optimization can directly support the goals of the NHS’s 10-year health plan. By transforming underutilized areas into high-impact clinical environments, we’re not only increasing capacity but also reinforcing our commitment to delivering accessible, quality care in every neighborhood. It’s a testament to what can be achieved through strategic partnerships and sustainable design.”

Now completed, the site’s increased GP capacity will alleviate pressure on local services, while the energy-efficient infrastructure will offer long-term benefits for both the local healthcare system and the environment.

Dr Nidghtta Anjan, Partner GP at North Preston Medical Practice, said: ‘We are delighted to announce the completion of the newly renovated health centre, which signifies a substantial positive change for the community. We are committed to supporting the NHS’s long-term strategy to deliver high-quality healthcare whilst minimizing environmental impact and promoting social responsibility. With the new developments surrounding the area, we eagerly anticipate welcoming new patients to our practice, allowing us to showcase our enhanced clinic rooms, improved waiting area and modern reception desk.”

Deputy Mayor of Preston Councillor Nweeda Khan said: “The improvements at the centre have been made possible by what is known as Section 106 agreements in relation to various planning applications made to Preston City Council.

“These agreements are made to reduce the impact of a significant development on a local community, by providing such things as affordable housing, improving public spaces, enhancing local services or the environment. The upgrades will make a huge difference to the quality of service the health centre can provide and to the number of people in the area who now have access to essential services.”

Geoff Lavery, Strategic Estate Lead for the ICB said: “We have worked incredibly hard with NHSPS and other delivery partners over several years to deliver this project and we are grateful that the S106 funding was in place to support it, however even with the availability of the funding the project has been incredibly challenging. The aim has always been to deliver increased capacity, sustainability and improved primary care services in the area and we were determined to achieve those aims. I hope the delivery of the Ingol project highlights the commitment of the ICB to serve the needs of its patient populations.”

