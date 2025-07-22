Clowes Developments Begins Construction of New Trade Counter Units at Stud Brook Business Park

Clowes Developments, in partnership with contractor Roe Developments, has commenced enabling works for the next phase of Stud Brook Business Park in Castle Donington. The project will deliver five new trade counter, warehouse, and industrial units ranging in size from 3,229 sq ft to 4,606 sq ft, following planning approval from North West Leicestershire District Council.

Located on Plot 1, the units will be built around the fully operational Starbucks Drive-Thru, which sits prominently at the entrance of the business park and offers excellent access and ample central parking. The site is also adjacent to a newly opened Sainsbury’s Local, further enhancing the location’s appeal.

Designed primarily for trade counter operators, the new units are part of a strategic expansion of the park. Occupier announcements are expected in the coming months.

Roe Developments has been appointed as the main contractor and will deliver the scheme under a 30-week build programme. Units are scheduled for handover around Christmas 2025, with occupiers anticipated to begin trading in the New Year.

James Richards, Development Director at Clowes Developments, commented:

“We’re excited to move forward with the next phase at Stud Brook Business Park. The development has seen strong demand from trade operators since its launch, and Plot 1 represents a key opportunity to build on that momentum. With its prime location and excellent amenities, this phase is set to attract high-quality occupiers. Our ongoing collaboration with IMA Architects and local stakeholders ensures the scheme supports both commercial needs and the broader Castle Donington community.”

Potential trade counter occupiers are invited to contact the site’s agents directly via Richard Sutton richards@ng-cs.com 07977 121 340 and Tim Gilbertson tim@fhp.co.uk 07887 787 893.

