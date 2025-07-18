Canmoor’s Westway Lands Major Double Deal

Landmark leases secured for 300,000 sq ft of speculatively developed industrial space

Development and asset manager, Canmoor Asset Management (Canmoor), has secured major lettings at practical completion of two brand new, speculatively developed buildings, totalling almost 300,000 sq ft at Westway at Glasgow Airport.

The UK Government has signed a long lease on Westway 200, a brand new 202,862 sq ft unit, which was completed in early July 2025. The deal is believed to be Scotland’s largest speculative industrial and logistics letting in three decades.

Meanwhile, Westway 90, extending to 88,017 sq ft has been let at practical completion in April this year to sustainable packaging technology company Pulpex Ltd, under a 20 year lease. The building will be used by Pulpex as the location for its first commercial-scale fibre bottle manufacturing facility, which was announced in February.

Both buildings embody sustainable design, earning BREEAM “Excellent” and EPC “A” ratings. The facilities are all-electric capable and include electric vehicle charging stations, photovoltaic panels, and air source heat pumps. Key amenities include dedicated car parking, HGV parking and extensive yard space, all within Westway’s 24/7 fully secure environment.

The deals mark a major milestone for Westway and for Canmoor’s speculative development programme which delivers best-in-class, sustainable industrial spaces, which continues to resonate with forward-thinking occupiers. Strong demand for the developments and the continued strength of the West Scotland market, underscores Canmoor’s commitment to speculative development at the estate.

Westway stands as one of Scotland’s premier industrial estates. It offers quick and direct access to Junction 28 of the M8, via the recently opened Barnwell Street Bridge, as well as easy connectivity to Glasgow Airport and the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation District Scotland (AMIDS).

Further exciting developments are on the horizon at Westway. Following the planned demolition of Block F, a new phase of build-to-let opportunities will be introduced, featuring purpose-built industrial units ranging from 20,000 to 300,000 sq ft.

Joint letting agents at Westway are JLL and Colliers. The main contractor on this development was Muir Construction.

