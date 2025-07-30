Construction starts on landmark laboratory building at University of Southampton Science Park

Construction has started on the new landmark laboratory building ‘Infinity Labs’ at University of Southampton Science Park and was marked by a groundbreaking ceremony held on Monday 21 July. The event was attended by Rt Hon Caroline Nokes, MP for Romsey and Southampton North, who put the first spade in the ground to officiate the milestone.

Dr Robin Chave, Caroline Nokes MP, Jon Daines and Professor Mark Spearing Break Ground for Infinity Labs at Southampton Science Park

Dr Robin Chave, CEO of Southampton Science Park, was joined by Scott Brownrigg representatives Ed Hayden, Life Sciences Director, and Amy Bourne, Associate Project Leader, who have been responsible for the design of the new gateway building.

The new multi-tenancy building will provide 3,400 sqm of much needed new laboratory space at the entrance to the Southampton Science Park, supporting the Park’s commitment to fuel innovation and elevate the presence of British science and technology on the world stage.

Curved in shape, the three-storey building will activate a sweeping bend at the main entrance to the site and feature a sloping green roof, helping to embed the structure within the landscape and enhance biodiversity onsite. A fabric first approach supports the Park’s sustainability objectives for a low-energy, low-carbon building.

Of the milestone, CEO of Southampton Science Park, Dr Robin Chave, said: “We are incredibly excited to officially commence construction of this widely anticipated project. This new building, the largest to be built at Southampton Science Park to date, is going to provide much-needed facilities for life science and other laboratory-based companies from spin-out and start-up onwards. It will play a significant role in helping the life science cluster in the region to grow and prosper, building on the talent emerging from our Universities and shining a light on the investment potential across the South Central economy.”

The Rt Hon Caroline Nokes, MP for Romsey and Southampton North, said: “It’s always great to be here at Southampton Science Park, witnessing how it develops and grows year on year. The new Infinity Labs building is impressive and beautiful. It is such an iconic looking building, and a real testament to the Science Park’s determination to grow, to bring high quality jobs to this area, and of course, to make sure that there are facilities that our scientists will use and desperately need. So, massive congratulations to the University of Southampton Science Park. I can’t wait to see the finished building!”

With the main contractor, Amiri Construction now starting works on site, the new landmark gateway building is expected to complete in 2026.

