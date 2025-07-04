Demolition of Eston Precinct to begin to make way for major redevelopment

Work has officially begun on site to prepare Eston Precinct for demolition, marking a significant milestone in the regeneration of the area.

The process, which initially includes the safe removal of asbestos, paves the way for a major redevelopment project aimed at delivering high-quality retail facilities for both residents and visitors.

The transformation will not only provide retail services but also enhance the overall appeal of Eston as a vibrant and welcoming destination. Planned improvements to the surrounding area include new paving, trees, benches, lighting, and upgraded power infrastructure to support events and markets, creating a more attractive environment for shoppers and businesses.

Taken: 3rd July 2025. Eston Precinct new development about to start. Byline: Dave Charnley Photography

As part of the first phase, Redcar & Cleveland Borough Council will oversee the construction of seven new retail units, totalling 14,600 square feet, alongside the creation of a new outdoor space.

The project is being funded by Government and Tees Valley Combined Authority. Phase one is expected to be completed by summer 2026.

Following a public consultation held last month, it has been confirmed that the site will retain its name ‘Eston Precinct’.

Councillor Lynn Pallister, Cabinet Member for Growth and Enterprise at the council, speaking at the site today (Thursday 3 July), said: “This is an important day for the local community, who have waited a long time for this to happen.

“The demolition is set to be completed by early October, and the construction of seven new, high-quality retail units will follow.

“I’d like to thank everyone involved in bringing this project to Eston, and to the local community for their patience. I can’t wait to be back next summer to celebrate its opening.”

Tees Valley Mayor Ben Houchen said: “Eston Precinct has been in dire need of improvement for years so it’s great to see demolition work now getting underway. While there’ll be memories left behind, the precinct will be getting a much-needed modern makeover – and I’m looking forward to seeing work finished next year.”

Esh Construction has been appointed as the principal contractor for both the demolition and the new build. Andy Radcliffe, Chief Executive at Esh Construction, said: “We are proud to be delivering the first phase of Eston Precinct and playing our part in this important regeneration project for the area.

“As a local contractor, we are committed to maximising the social and economic benefits throughout the scheme by procuring locally, delivering award-winning school engagement initiatives, and supporting charitable and voluntary initiatives within the community.”

