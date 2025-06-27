McLaughlin & Harvey celebrate opening of Janet Harvey Hall

Recently on 25 June 2025, representatives from McLaughlin & Harvey joined client BAE Systems to celebrate the official opening of the Janet Harvey Hall.

The project combined expertise from McLaughlin & Harvey’s construction and civil engineering teams to deliver a new, more efficient and safe shipbuilding facility for BAE Systems.

In phase one, civil engineering experts drained and infilled the wet basin where the Janet Harvey Hall would be situated. Over 430,000 tonnes of sand and stone was used to infill the site, including around 318,000 tonnes of sand dredged directly from the River Clyde. Before constructing the foundations with reinforced concrete, 5000 metres of steel piles were installed.

First Use Courtesy of BAE Systems JANET HARVEY HALL © John Linton PhotographyAll rights reserved

John Mariner, Operations Director – Civils at McLaughlin & Harvey, said:

“This is a brilliant example of the emphasis on collaboration at McLaughlin & Harvey. Our ability to take what was once a wet basin, infill it and create a solid structure for our construction team to build on demonstrates McLaughlin & Harvey’s ability to work across disciplines seamlessly.”

After the initial civil engineering works, phase two was completed by McLaughlin & Harvey’s construction team. Using over 6,000 tonnes of steel and over 20,000m3 of concrete, this vast shipbuilding facility houses two electric overhead travelling cranes and two Goliath cranes weighing an incredible 280 tonnes in total.

“A project of this scale offers many challenges, but working together as one team with BAE Systems, our supply chain partners and internal teams, we have built a significant structure that will be part of the next chapter in Glasgow’s shipbuilding legacy.”

Martin Keys, Operations Director at McLaughlin & Harvey.

Named after the World War II shipyard electrician, Janet Harvey, the hall is situated on the banks of the River Clyde. Spanning 170 meters in length and 80 meters in width, it is sure to become a staple on the Glasgow skyline.

At the end of the ceremony Janet’s nieces joined the Lord Provost to cut the ribbon across the towering 33m long by 54m wide hall door- a symbolic gesture that officially opened the facility and marked a new era for shipbuilding in Scotland.

Simon Lister, Managing Director of BAE Systems’ Naval Ships business, said: “The Janet Harvey Hall marks a major step forward for shipbuilding in Glasgow and will help enable efficient and safe shipbuilding for decades to come. It’s a symbol of pride not just for our skilled workforce who bring these ships to life, but for the entire city.”

This project is another example of McLaughlin & Harvey’s expertise in the defence sector and its ability to deliver complex infrastructure projects to support the UK armed forces and supply chain.

