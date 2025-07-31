Edgware Regeneration Moves Forward with £1.7bn Masterplan Approval

A major milestone has been reached in the transformation of Edgware town centre, as a joint venture between Ballymore and Places for London secures outline planning permission for its ambitious masterplan.

Approved by Barnet Council’s Strategic Planning Committee, the regeneration scheme covers a 10.3-hectare site, including the Broadwalk Shopping Centre, Edgware Bus Station and Garage, a Sainsbury’s supermarket, Redhill Medical Centre and Deans Brook Nature Reserve.

The £1.7 billion redevelopment will deliver around 3,500 new homes, alongside 460,000 sq ft of commercial space. This is expected to include a mix of retail, leisure, and community uses such as an integrated healthcare hub and library. One of the cornerstones of the plan is the creation of a modern public transport interchange, complemented by 11.9 acres of green and open spaces to enhance liveability and biodiversity in the area.

Designed by leading architectural firm Howells, the masterplan offers a comprehensive approach to urban regeneration, seeking to make better use of brownfield land while supporting London’s ongoing need for housing, infrastructure and inclusive growth.

Savills, which advised Barnet Council, played a key role in navigating the planning process. Iyabo Johnson, associate director in Savills’ London Planning team, commented: “The Edgware masterplan offers a sustainable, plan-led response to London’s pressing need for housing and growth. It unlocks a significant package of public benefits that will shape the future of the area for generations to come.”

Next steps include the finalisation of the Section 106 Agreement and securing Stage II approval from the Mayor of London. Stakeholders hope to see the first phases of the development move forward in the near future, helping to breathe new life into one of North London’s key town centres.

