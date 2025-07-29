Crown Estate Strengthens Regent Street Portfolio with £95m West End Acquisition

The Crown Estate has acquired the headlease of 100 Regent Street, a prominent mixed-use building in London’s West End, for £95 million. The purchase was made from a vehicle managed by Federated Hermes Real Estate and further cements The Crown Estate’s long-term commitment to revitalising the capital’s iconic retail and business corridor.

The Grade II-listed property spans more than 53,000 square feet of retail and office accommodation. Already holding the freehold interest through the Regent Street Partnership—its joint venture with Norges Bank Investment Management—The Crown Estate will now gain full operational control of the building.

This acquisition is seen as a strategic move to unlock the site’s full potential, both commercially and environmentally. The Crown Estate has confirmed plans to enhance the office interiors, refresh the retail offering, and invest in sustainability upgrades to improve the building’s overall energy performance.

Dominic Packwood, investment manager at The Crown Estate, commented: “This important acquisition marks a key step in delivering our long-term vision for Regent Street and the wider West End. Direct ownership of 100 Regent Street will help us to realise our ambitious plans across our portfolio, including the delivery of our development pipeline and public realm investment, alongside our wider goal to create a vibrant, inclusive and sustainable West End.”

Property consultancy Savills acted on behalf of The Crown Estate during the transaction.

As part of its wider strategy, The Crown Estate continues to focus on modernising key assets across its central London holdings—enhancing both their commercial value and contribution to the city’s urban regeneration.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals