Ikea Shrinks the Store, Grows the Reach: First Small-Format Shop Opens in Harlow

Ikea has opened the doors to its first small-format store in Harlow, Essex, kicking off a wave of new compact locations designed to bring the brand closer to customers across the UK. Two more stores, in Norwich and Chester, are expected to follow later this year.

Situated in retail parks, these new stores aim to offer a faster, more convenient shopping experience while maintaining Ikea’s signature inspiration and functionality. Visitors can explore curated roomsets, browse seasonal collections, and get hands-on with small furnishings and home accessories. While the full 12,000-product range isn’t held on site, customers can easily place orders for home delivery or in-store collection.

As part of Ikea’s push towards sustainability and customisation, the Harlow store includes planning services for kitchens and bedrooms, a team of advisors ready to help, and the option to exchange pre-owned items for store credit. The beloved range of Swedish snacks and meals is also available, both to dine in and take away.

Peter Jelkeby, CEO and CSO of Ikea UK & Ireland, commented: “The opening of Ikea Harlow marks an exciting milestone as we explore new ways to bring Ikea closer to our customers. We are opening our doors just over 100 days after acquiring the lease to the site, having made use of the existing structure to get our store ready at pace.

“By continuously reviewing and adapting our store formats, we aim to offer a more personalised and accessible retail experience. These new small-format stores fit seamlessly into our wider omnichannel strategy, ensuring our physical and digital channels work together to meet the diverse needs of our customers.”

The Harlow launch is part of a broader UK expansion strategy for Ikea in 2025. The company is also set to open additional Plan and Order Points in Dundee and York, new small-format stores in Norwich and Chester, and a city-centre store in Brighton. This follows recent openings in Hull and on London’s Oxford Street.

With its new compact concept, Ikea is reshaping how Britain shops for home essentials—bringing big ideas into smaller spaces, and closer to home.

