Firethorn breaks ground at Sackville Place development

Real estate investor, developer and asset manager, Firethorn, has broken ground at its Sackville Place development in central Dublin, with Stewart Construction appointed to deliver the 138 bedroom site.

Located off O’Connell Street in the heart of the Irish capital, the high-density hotel marks Stewart Construction’s first contract from Firethorn.

With a high-quality specification, designed to enhance the city’s provision of affordable accommodation, Sackville Place is Firethorn’s first tourism asset, and its first development outside of the UK.

The seven-storey site will feature a mix of double, triple and quadruple bunk dormitory rooms, alongside private double rooms. Modern communal social spaces across the ground floor and basement will be open to the public as well as guests, including a bar, café and lounge.

Paul Martin, Director and Head of Development at Firethorn, said:

“Breaking ground at Sackville Place is a significant milestone for Firethorn, marking the first asset of this kind within our Living portfolio, and our debut development outside of the UK. This project represents our ambition, as we continue to acquire and develop high-quality sites in prime locations for investment.

“As the latest addition to Dublin’s thriving hospitality landscape, Sackville Place will offer guests modern and affordable amenities, while contributing to the local neighbourhood with vibrant facilities for the public to enjoy. Stewart Construction has a proven track record in delivering best-in-class hospitality assets on time and in budget, and with work now underway, we look forward to working together to bring Sackville Place to swift completion.”

Paul Stewart, Managing Director, Stewart Construction said:

“Stewart Construction is delighted to be entrusted with the delivery of Sackville Place for Firethorn. A market-leading developer in UK real estate, Sackville Place represents Firethorn’s first acquisition outside of the UK and we would like to take this opportunity to welcome them to Ireland.

“Our mission is to work with clients who are like minded and we look forward to collaborating with Firethorn on this development. Our team is amongst the best at what we do; by understanding the needs of the hospitality sector, we can ensure quality, value and cost certainty.”

Firethorn acquired Sackville Place in partnership with real estate investment managers, SW3 Capital, who will retain operational management of the site upon completion through its new operating business, “The Gofer”.

Tom O’Mahony, Director and Co Founder of SW3 Capital said:

“This milestone is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. We’re thrilled to move into the next phase as we prepare to open and operate under our hospitality brand, The Gofer. Our goal is to redefine the guest experience in Dublin by combining exceptional facilities at Sackville Place with authentic, locally-rooted experiences. We’re excited to offer guests a true taste of Dublin – vibrant, welcoming, and unforgettable”.

Sackville Place is the latest addition to Firethorn’s growing Living portfolio, which includes purpose-built student accommodation sites in London and Edinburgh, the boutique hotel Malmaison York, and the office-to-residential conversion of One Bessborough Gardens in central London.

Practical completion is due in March 2027.

For more information, visit www.firethorntrust.com.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals