Popeyes Turns Up the Heat with New Manchester Arndale Restaurant

Popeyes UK is continuing its ambitious expansion across the country, with Manchester Arndale confirmed as the latest destination for the fast-growing fried chicken brand.

The popular chain has signed a lease for a 2,816 sq ft unit located within the centre’s bustling food court. It will join an already impressive line-up of quick-service restaurants and casual dining operators, further enhancing the Arndale’s appeal to shoppers and city-centre visitors.

Having launched its first UK site in 2021, Popeyes has rapidly scaled its operations. With more than 80 sites now open nationwide, the brand has bold plans to open 45 additional restaurants during 2025. The new Manchester location is expected to attract considerable footfall, reflecting the city’s dynamic food scene and the brand’s growing popularity.

The arrival of Popeyes adds to an increasingly diverse food and beverage offering at Manchester Arndale. Recent newcomers to the centre include Sides, a street food concept from YouTube collective The Sidemen, and international juice bar brand Joe & The Juice. These openings sit alongside recent retail additions such as Alo Yoga, Arc’teryx, Sephora, and PureSeoul – evidence of the centre’s broader transformation into a well-rounded lifestyle destination.

Scott Linard, portfolio director at M&G Real Estate, commented on the signing: “We are delighted to welcome Popeyes to Manchester Arndale. The brand is an ideal complement to our expanding food and beverage mix. Our goal is to create a dynamic environment that offers more than just shopping – combining fashion, food, and entertainment in one central location.”

He added that Manchester Arndale continues to see strong footfall and remains a magnet for both domestic and international brands seeking high-visibility space in the North West.

Letting agents for the scheme are Metis Real Estate and Time Retail Partners, who remain focused on attracting a balance of global names and emerging talent to maintain the vibrancy of the Arndale offering.

