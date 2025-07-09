HIMACS takes a bow

James Latham provides HIMACS® bringing style and strength to Lichfield Garrick Theatre’s stunning new ticket desk and bar areas

The show begins long before the curtain rises at Lichfield Garrick Theatre. First impressions matter, and the theatre’s public spaces play a crucial role in shaping the audience’s experience. So, when architectural practice Design Unlimited was tasked with redesigning the venue’s busy box office and bar area, two of the venue’s most high-traffic spaces, they needed a solution that was both visually striking and built to last.

To meet the challenge, the team partnered with Medlock FRB and James Latham, one of the UK’s leading independent distributors of timber, panels and decorative panels. Together, they chose HIMACS, an advanced solid surface known for its design flexibility and durability, to bring their vision to life.

Let’s take a closer look behind the scenes at how this transformative project came together…

The essential warm-up act

The Garrick’s bold brand colours, including vibrant yellows, blues, greens, and pinks, meant any new addition to the space needed to hold its own, but not compete. To balance the scheme, Designs Unlimited opted for a calm, neutral backdrop for the new box office.

At the heart of this vision was a sculptural reception desk specified to be understated yet impactful. For this, Designs Unlimited was set on using HIMACS in Arctic White. Sourced through James Latham and crafted in collaboration with Medlock FRB the solid surface material was key to realising their concept.

HIMACS’s ability to be seamlessly joined and its thermoformable properties made it possible to create a fluid, continuous surface, allowing for a subtle dropped section to accommodate wheelchair users. This thoughtful detail blends effortlessly into the overall design, reflecting the theatre’s commitment to inclusivity without drawing attention to accessibility features.

As Jo Heyse-Moore, lead interior designer on the project explains, “The box office is the first stop for most visitors, so we wanted it to be instantly recognisable, which is why we used plain tones that contrast with the expressive colours that feature elsewhere. The ability to cut, bend, twist, and shape the HIMACS sheets meant that we could be far more playful with the furniture’s structure, giving it its own identity. It immediately stands out as a prominent feature, performing an artistic purpose as well as a functional one, much like material itself.”

HIMACS Bar None

HIMACS wasn’t just chosen for its sleek aesthetic, it ticked every box when it came to performance. With excellent impact and scratch resistance, a non-porous surface, and the ability to seamlessly join sheets, it’s hygienic, durable, and easy to maintain, making it an ideal choice for the bustling bar areas of the theatre.

Designs Unlimited selected HIMACS in Ebony Concrete for the back-of-bar workspaces, where the surface must withstand constant use, from food prep, and drink spills, to the occasional broken glass. Its durability is matched by long-term value, too, thanks to a 15-year limited warranty that extends the refurbishment cycle, reducing the need for frequent repairs or replacements.

“Designing for bar areas is a unique challenge,” explains Heyse-Moore. “They need to look inviting to customers, but the working areas behind the bar see heavy use and require frequent cleaning. That puts pressure on the materials we specify, especially for surfaces.”

She adds, “Stainless steel is a popular choice, but it scratches and dents easily. Timber is beautiful but needs a lot of upkeep to stay that way. HIMACS offered the best of both worlds – robust performance with a premium finish. And the colour range is impeccable. While we stuck to neutrals for this space, the bold shades open up exciting possibilities for future projects.”

To find out more about HIMACS, click here.

To find out more about James Latham and its extensive catalogue of premium décors click here.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals