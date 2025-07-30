Indurent Unveils Plans for Major 500,000 sq ft Logistics Hub in Heywood

Industrial and logistics developer Indurent has taken a significant step forward in expanding its North West footprint, with a detailed planning application now submitted for a new 500,000 sq ft distribution facility at Heywood Distribution Park in Rochdale.

The proposed development follows outline planning approval secured in May and marks another key milestone in Indurent’s strategic growth ambitions. The site, spanning 26 acres, is strategically located just minutes from Junction 19 of the M62 and Junction 3 of the M66, providing fast access to key regional markets across the North West and Yorkshire.

Heywood Distribution Park is already a well-established logistics destination and benefits from strong local labour links in nearby Rochdale and Bury. Once operational, the new unit is expected to support over 500 jobs, providing a major boost to employment and economic growth in the Greater Manchester region.

The facility has been designed to meet Indurent’s high sustainability and operational standards, known as the Indurent Code. It will target BREEAM ‘Excellent’ and EPC A+ certifications, with a base 5MVA power supply and infrastructure in place to upgrade to over 10MVA—ideal for energy-intensive operations such as advanced manufacturing and distribution.

Rob Richardson, Development Director at Indurent, commented:

“If approved, this new facility at Heywood Distribution Park will play a vital role in supporting the region’s growth by attracting leading occupiers and creating high quality jobs. This submission marks an exciting step forward in our commitment to delivering best in class, sustainable manufacturing and logistics space in strategic locations, like the North West.”

Subject to planning approval later this summer, construction is expected to begin in late 2025, with completion anticipated by the end of 2026.

Indurent continues to grow its UK industrial portfolio, which now totals around 9 million sq ft across the North West. Approximately 90% of its current space is already let. The company recently completed Indurent 420 at Omega West, Warrington—another flagship 421,000 sq ft logistics scheme that went live in June 2025.

