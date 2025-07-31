Glencar Breaks Ground on Sustainable Industrial Scheme in Rugby

Glencar has been appointed as the main contractor for a major new logistics and industrial development in Rugby, as French developer Barjane expands its UK footprint.

Known as Rugby 106, the 106,196 sq ft facility will be constructed at Central Park on a five-acre site that previously housed a 45,000 sq ft office and workshop unit. The old structure has been demolished to make way for the high-spec development.

Barjane, already known in the UK for owning Decathlon’s distribution hub in Northampton, is aiming to cement its presence in the Midlands with this state-of-the-art scheme. The new facility will be designed to meet the highest sustainability standards, targeting BREEAM ‘Outstanding’ certification and an EPC A+ energy rating.

Once complete, the unit will feature 87,000 sq ft of warehouse space, two floors of offices and welfare areas, a flexible operational mezzanine, and a clear internal height of 14 metres. Additional amenities will include a first-floor terrace, generous car parking, service yards and landscaped external areas designed to support wellbeing and environmental performance.

Peter Goodman, managing director at Glencar, said: “As a business renowned for its sustainable and forward-thinking logistics projects, Barjane sets high standards and we’re proud to have been selected to help realise their vision for this strategically important site.”

Patrick Batten, UK commercial director at Barjane and former Segro director, added: “We are delighted to have appointed Glencar and to have started on site to deliver this prime Midlands site, which will showcase Barjane’s unique approach to premium quality sustainable development.”

Construction is now underway, with completion anticipated in the first quarter of 2026. The development will cater to a wide range of logistics and industrial occupiers, reinforcing Rugby’s position as a key hub in the UK’s distribution network.

