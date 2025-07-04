Luxury Developer Consero Gets Green Light for Four High-End Homes in Send, Surrey

Consero, a luxury developer of Surrey’s super-prime homes, has been granted planning permission to build a boutique collection of detached homes in the highly sought-after area of Send, in Surrey, by Guildford Borough Council.

The plans for the site – named Oaktrees – will deliver just four contemporary, high-end homes with Consero’s expertise as a leader in the future of luxury living and award-winning design.

Located on Clandon Road, a 1960s six-bedroom detached house is being demolished to create four exceptional five-bedroom homes, spread over three floors. Each 2,800 sq ft / 260 m2 home will boast a spacious, open-plan kitchen, dining and living space overlooking the garden, separate utility, private study, separate formal living room, master bedroom with dressing room and ensuite, plus a further four bedrooms and three ensuite/bathrooms.

Outside, south-westerly facing gardens will be approximately 110 ft feet long with private parking for two vehicles at the front of each property with EV car chargers.

Jason Lawrence, Managing Director at Consero, said: “We are pleased to have received approval for our planning application for this site in Send, a well-connected Surrey village with fantastic links to Guildford and access to outstanding schools. We’re bringing all our expertise and in-house architectural and design skills from building some of the country’s most beautiful homes to deliver four exceptional properties in Send.

“The collection of homes will be named Oaktrees, in reference to the ancient oaks on the site boundary, and we can’t wait to reveal more soon.”

Established in 2004, Consero is a master in designing homes with timeless architecture, discretion, and impeccable detail. The housebuilder is behind some of the UK’s most super-prime homes in prestigious addresses, including the Wentworth Estate and St George’s Hill and is now bringing its knowledge and vision to a wider audience of homeowners with hand-picked sites in desirable locations.

For further information on Consero, visit: https://consero.uk/

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals