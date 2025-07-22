Luxury Development Edition Birmingham Secures £127.5 Million Backing From Eldridge

Development loan provided to strategic partners Court Collaboration and Select Property

Funding package complements existing project finance from PGIM

Edition Birmingham comprises 581 luxury apartments in the heart of the city centre

Court Collaboration and Select Property, the strategic partners behind Edition Birmingham, one of the city’s most prestigious residential developments, have today announced a £127.5 million loan from Eldridge Real Estate Credit, the real estate investing strategy of Eldridge Capital Management.

The loan from Eldridge Real Estate Credit follows existing funding for the project provided by PGIM to Court Collaboration.

Funding will support the construction of the flagship 581-apartment scheme in the heart of Birmingham. The new debt facility provided by Eldridge Real Estate Credit is one of the largest fundings announced this year for a residential development outside London.

Edition Birmingham, which is being sold and marketed by Select Property, is located off Centenary Square, close to the Library of Birmingham and the £1.2 billion Paradise scheme. It is a short walk away from Colmore Row, the heart of the city’s business district. The development’s one- and two-bed apartments are split between two connected towers of 46 storeys and 15 storeys.

Midgard has been selected as the contractor on the development, which has already secured over £87 million in revenue through off-plan sales. Phase one is expected to be completed by 2027.

Edition’s residents will have access to an unmatched range of wellness-led amenities and benefits. Alongside cutting-edge gym and spa facilities, residents will enjoy a 20-metre above-ground swimming pool with an accompanying hydro pool, plunge pool, sauna and steam room. Residents will also be able to relax at a sky lounge complete with private dining experiences on the 44th and 45th floors.

The development also includes a premium co-working lounge, called The Study, and outdoor co-working space on a 14th-floor garden terrace. Other outdoor amenities include a 9,000 sq ft podium terrace with a cinema screen and a BBQ area that connects the two buildings.

Eldridge Real Estate Credit invests in real estate credit opportunities throughout the US, UK and Europe, including construction, transitional, and special situation opportunities across the capital structure. The platform has originated over $10 billion in loans, leveraging an experienced team with a disciplined approach seeking to create long-term value.

PGIM Real Estate, the real estate business of PGIM, one of the largest investment firms in the world, is also a financial partner to Edition Birmingham via its PRECap series, its flagship European high-yield debt strategy.

Alex Neale, CEO of Court Collaboration, said: “This funding package from Eldridge, combined with our ongoing support and relationship with PGIM, is an endorsement of the quality of Edition. Our partners recognise that the development brings luxury living to the heart of Birmingham as the city centre benefits from over £1bn of investment over the coming years. With breaking ground expected soon and completion of phase one in 2027, there’s real momentum and excitement building around Edition and what it will bring to Birmingham.”

Adam Price, CEO of Select Property, said: “I’m really pleased that our partners at Eldridge believe in the inherent investment opportunity Edition provides. Birmingham is on the rise, with significant investment in the city centre and a young and growing population that wants high-quality living in the heart of town. We’ve seen strong appetite from owner-occupiers and investors alike; something reflected in the large number of off-plan sales. All this underlines the prestige of Edition and the fact there is nothing else like it in Birmingham.”

John Cole, Global Head of Real Estate Credit at Eldridge Capital Management, added: “The teams at Court Collaboration and Select Property have consistently demonstrated their ability to deliver and market high-quality, competitive residential offerings. With over 40% of units already sold, we believe Edition is well-positioned to capitalise on Birmingham’s continued growth, and we look forward to a strong and successful partnership.”

Jesse Bostwick, Executive Director, European High Yield Debt Originations at PGIM Real Estate, commented: “Court Collaboration has proven to be a trusted partner and we’re excited to be working together on this project. Our PRECap strategy provides capital solutions including preferred equity and other flexible structures across the lending spectrum, which enables us to support projects in markets with strong fundamentals and unlock the potential of key central sites.”

Court Collaboration was advised by Gateley Legal on the legal financing aspects of the transaction and by TRST on debt structuring.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals