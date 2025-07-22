Vistry Advances Plans for Sunderland’s Riverside Sheepfolds Neighbourhood

Plans have been formally submitted for a major riverside regeneration project in Sunderland, with enabling works on the new Sheepfolds neighbourhood potentially starting as early as autumn.

The hybrid planning application outlines proposals for up to 600 new homes, as well as commercial space and a car park, forming a key part of the city’s broader ambition to re-populate and revitalise its centre. Sheepfolds will become the most densely populated of the four emerging neighbourhoods within the Riverside Sunderland masterplan, located on the north side of the River Wear and connected to the city centre via the new Keel Crossing.

Vistry Group, named as the council’s preferred development partner in May, is spearheading the plans. The hybrid application includes a detailed submission for the first phase of remediation works, which could begin in autumn 2025, with full housing construction targeted to start in early spring 2026.

Councillor Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for housing, regeneration and business at Sunderland City Council, said:

“There is a pace to the development programme in this city that sends a clear message to our residents that we deliver what we say we will. The works proposed within the planning application will prepare the site for the first phase of residential development, which will be located to the east of the neighbourhood, connecting the fantastic new Housing Innovation and Construction Skills Academy with the St Peter’s Metro station.”

The Riverside Sunderland vision aims to regenerate 32 hectares of brownfield land, delivering 1,000 new homes across four communities, with Sheepfolds set to play a central role in shaping the area’s future.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals