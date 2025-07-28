Mediaworks Launches Whitepaper Unpacking AMP8 Digital Transformation for UK Water Sector

Mediaworks, a leading independent digital agency, has published a new whitepaper titled “Making Waves in Customer Satisfaction: Achieving AMP8 Performance Goals Through Smarter Digital Engagement.”
The report explores how water companies can meet the UK’s 2025–2030 Asset Management Period (AMP8) performance requirements by embedding digital thinking across customer experience, climate resilience and service delivery.
Drawing on sector-wide data, regulatory analysis, and insights on behaviour, the whitepaper outlines five critical trends reshaping water management today, including rising public scrutiny, increasing demand for climate preparedness and growing expectations for seamless, self-service digital experiences.
The whitepaper emphasises that AMP8 is not just a compliance milestone but a reputational turning point for the water sector. With customer sentiment increasingly shaped by online interactions, digital channels have become central to how trust, transparency, and long-term value are communicated.
To support this shift, Mediaworks has developed the Mediaworks Measure of Experience (M-MeX), a proprietary index benchmarking digital performance across visibility, sentiment, accessibility, engagement, and self-serve effectiveness. While Ofwat’s C-MeX and D-MeX scores reflect customer perception, M-MeX provides water companies with a complementary performance measure to identify gaps and digital improvement opportunities.
The report benchmarks the digital and customer satisfaction performance of 17 UK water companies. Findings reveal that although some providers excel in digital visibility, many struggle with negative sentiment, weak content coverage, and low engagement. These are all factors that could limit their ability to meet AMP8 customer metrics.
Dan Hoggan, Chief Technology Officer at Mediaworks, commented, “In the AMP8 era, customers are not simply service recipients, they are informed, empowered stakeholders.
“Water companies that respond with tailored digital services, proactive engagement and inclusive communication will not only meet regulatory demands but also future proof their reputations.
“This whitepaper offers the blueprint for water companies to meet that expectation.”
The whitepaper is now available to download from: HERE
