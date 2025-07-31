Muse appoints development director to growing North West team

Muse, the nationwide placemaker, has appointed Laura Percy as Development Director to strengthen its growing North West team.

The new hire joins the business with over 15 years’ experience delivering complex urban regeneration, mixed-use, and innovation projects across the UK and Asia.

Laura was most recently at Landsec U&I, where she oversaw the businesses’ investments and developments across the North. This included MediaCity UK, the transformative mixed-use development in Salford Quays, Greater Manchester, and Mayfield, the large-scale £1.4bn regeneration project in Manchester City Centre.

Prior to this, Laura was Head of Development at Bruntwood SciTech. Over the course of a three-year period she led the development of ID Manchester, the £1.5bn joint venture project with the University of Manchester, alongside holding responsibility for the master planning and delivery of the £750m mixed-use Circle Square development in Manchester.

With a deep-rooted connection to the region, Laura is also a Board Member of the Greater Manchester Business Board (LEP), which brings together the public and private sectors to support business growth, develop local skills and innovation, and direct investment.

The appointment of the strategic development lead continues to boost Muse’s growth trajectory in the North West, with the Development Director supporting the delivery of a strong regional pipeline.

This includes Crescent Innovation Zone, a pivotal element of the £2.5bn Crescent Salford Masterplan, by ECF – the joint venture between Muse, Homes England and L&G, Salford City Council, and the University of Salford, and the £100m transformation of Prestwich Village in partnership with Bury Council.

Steven Knowles, Director of Development Management at Muse – North West, said: “Laura brings a wealth of placemaking experience to our team. She will play an important role in supporting our exciting and ambitious pipeline in the North West.

“Her knowledge of innovation-led regeneration and experience working in partnership with the public and private sector will be crucial as we push forward with our plans for Crescent Salford and the sustainable regeneration of Prestwich Village.

“The last six months have been excellent in terms of growth, and Laura’s appointment puts us in a strong position to continue to progress over the forthcoming period.”

Laura Percy, Development Director at Muse – North West, said: “I am delighted to be joining Muse and look forward to playing my part supporting the team in the North West.

“The company is amongst the industry leaders who are working in partnership to deliver outstanding new places across the country. Joining the team in the North West is an opportunity to support an ambitious pipeline which will be transformative for the region.

“By bringing my own experience, and working with the established and expert team, we will continue to deliver outstanding regeneration and placemaking and have a real impact on communities.”

