New Vision for the West End: Altius Real Estate to Lead Major Redevelopment of Huguenot House

The City of Westminster Council has appointed Altius Real Estate as its delivery partner for the comprehensive redevelopment of Huguenot House, a prominent site nestled between Leicester Square and Piccadilly Circus.

The 1960s-era building is set to be replaced with a vibrant mixed-use scheme, including a cinema, hotel, new residential flats, modern office space, and significant improvements to the surrounding public realm.

Altius Real Estate will collaborate with contractor Erith and world-renowned architects Foster + Partners to bring the project to life. With design work now underway, a planning application is expected to follow a period of public consultation.

The council first identified full-scale redevelopment as the preferred approach in 2021, following extensive studies and community engagement over several years.

Councillor David Boothroyd, Cabinet Member for Finance and Council Reform, commented:

“The redevelopment of Huguenot House represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to transform a key site in the heart of the West End. Altius has demonstrated a clear commitment to delivering high-quality homes, including much-needed affordable housing, alongside vibrant community spaces and a reimagined public realm.”

The scheme aims to revitalise this strategic location with a mix of cultural, commercial and residential uses, helping to reinforce the West End’s role as one of London’s most dynamic and liveable districts.

