The Crown Estate acquires 100 Regent Street headlease

The Crown Estate has continued to enhance its West End portfolio with the acquisition of the headlease of 100 Regent Street from a vehicle managed by Federated Hermes Real Estate, for a purchase price of £95 million. The vehicle is jointly owned by a client of Federated Hermes Real Estate and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPP Investments).

Situated in the heart of Regent Street, the Grade II-listed building comprises over 53,000 sq ft of prime retail and office space. The Crown Estate already owns the freehold as part of The Regent Street Partnership; its longstanding joint venture with Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM).

The acquisition enables the partnership to take direct control of the entire building, supporting a long-term strategy to invest in and evolve Regent Street. Plans will include enhancing the office accommodation, curating the retail offer, and improving the building’s environmental performance.

This long-term strategy also includes The Crown Estate’s ambitious development pipeline, which it continues to progress across the West End.

Dominic Packwood, Investment Manager at The Crown Estate, said: “This important acquisition marks a key step in delivering our long-term vision for Regent Street and the wider West End. Direct ownership of 100 Regent Street will help us to realise our ambitious plans across our portfolio, including the delivery of our development pipeline and public realm investment, alongside our wider goal to create a vibrant, inclusive and sustainable West End.”

Today’s announcement follows the recent news that The Crown Estate, alongside its partners at Westminster City Council, has launched its latest proposals for the future of the public space across Regent Street, Haymarket and Piccadilly Circus. It acts as another example of how the business is taking a holistic approach to how it best strengthens its London portfolio, which grew in value over the last financial year, as reported in its 2024/25 Annual Report.

Savills acted for The Crown Estate.

