Pandora Takes Off with First UK Airport Store at Manchester Terminal 2

Jewellery retailer Pandora has opened its first UK airport store at Manchester Airport, marking a significant step in the brand’s expansion into travel retail.

The new store, situated in Terminal 2, offers Pandora’s complete range of jewellery, including charms, bracelets, rings, necklaces and earrings. Passengers will also benefit from in-store engraving services, offering a personalised shopping experience for both travellers and gift buyers.

This Manchester location is the first of three planned airport stores set to launch in 2025, as part of Pandora’s broader retail strategy aimed at increasing visibility in high-footfall travel environments. A store in Gatwick Airport’s South Terminal is scheduled to open in mid-August, followed by a third location at London Luton Airport in September.

Ross Monaghan, Sales Director for Pandora UK and Ireland, commented: “We’re incredibly proud to open our first ever standalone airport store and delighted to partner with Manchester, a city that holds huge importance for Pandora in the UK. This new location comes at the perfect moment in the airport’s development and marks an exciting new chapter in our retail journey.”

The airport store openings build on a strong year for the retailer, which also saw Pandora open a fourth store on Oxford Street earlier in March. As passenger numbers rise and demand for luxury retail in transit zones grows, Pandora’s airport presence looks set to play a key role in its UK growth strategy.

