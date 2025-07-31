Planning approved for Sandle Park development

Pennyfarthing Homes has received detailed planning approval for the first 74 homes at Sandle Park, a new residential development forming part of the wider Forde Valley neighbourhood, located just a mile northwest of Fordingbridge town centre.

The approval, granted by New Forest District Council’s Planning Committee, marks the start of a major new phase in the housebuilder’s expansion in the area. Development is expected to begin later this year.

Sandle Park will eventually comprise 342 homes, with 25% allocated for affordable tenures including shared ownership, affordable rent and First Homes. The first phase will deliver 74 properties, made up of 56 homes for private sale and 18 affordable homes. The scheme offers a wide range of housing options, from one- to three-bedroom apartments in a manor-style building to two- and three-bedroom bungalows and larger family houses with two to four bedrooms.

The new neighbourhood has been designed with a strong focus on green infrastructure and community wellbeing. Plans include more than a kilometre of new pathways, 1,700 newly planted trees, informal open spaces, a children’s play area and a 2.4-hectare Alternative Natural Recreational Greenspace to benefit both residents and the wider community.

Ben Arnold, Land and Planning Director at Pennyfarthing Homes, said: “We are delighted to have received overwhelming support from New Forest District Council’s Planning Committee for the first 74 homes at Sandle Park. Members of the planning committee praised the layout and appearance of the development, including the feature apartment building and the use of bungalows in the layout. The mix of properties will serve a range of homebuyers’ needs here in Fordingbridge, creating a diverse community with a deep sense of connection to nature, thanks to its abundance of greenspaces. We look forward to commencing development work at Sandle Park later this year.”

