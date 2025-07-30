Platform4 Launched to Deliver 40,000 New Homes Around Railway Hubs

A major step forward in unlocking the potential of surplus railway land has been announced with the launch of Platform4 — a new development company created through a collaboration between Network Rail Property and London & Continental Railways (LCR). The venture aims to deliver up to 40,000 new homes over the next decade, with a projected £1bn in residential development planned across the UK.

Backed by the Department for Transport, Platform4 marks a departure from previous, fragmented approaches to station-adjacent regeneration, where Network Rail and LCR operated independently. By bringing both under one umbrella, the government expects to boost delivery speed and scale, potentially generating an additional £227 million in value through strategic alignment.

Platform4’s mission is to repurpose surplus railway land for housing, attract private sector investment, and stimulate urban renewal in key areas. The initiative has four flagship sites lined up for initial development:

Newcastle Forth Goods Yard: Up to 600 new homes with further housing potential

Manchester Mayfield: Plans for 1,500 new homes as part of a wider regeneration vision

Cambridge: A mixed-use scheme including 425 homes

Nottingham: A new 200-home development building on the success of the recently completed Barnum project

Former Lendlease managing director Bek Seeley will chair Platform4. Seeley also leads the government’s Euston housing delivery group and brings a track record in large-scale regeneration and place-making.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Our railways are more than just connections between places – they create economic opportunity and drive regeneration. It’s exciting to picture the vibrant neighbourhoods, family homes, and businesses that will grow out of these sites.”

Profits from Platform4 will be reinvested into the national rail infrastructure, creating a circular model of development and improvement.

Industry figures have welcomed the move. Neil Jefferson, Chief Executive of the Home Builders Federation, said the initiative will help “address our chronic housing crisis, allow young people to access decent accommodation, and generate investment in infrastructure and amenities.”

The British Property Federation added that releasing under-utilised public land in this way has the potential to “stimulate local regeneration, drive economic growth, and deliver long-term benefits to communities across the country.”

With an eye on sustainable growth and strategic placemaking, Platform4 is expected to play a pivotal role in reshaping urban environments around the UK’s transport networks.

