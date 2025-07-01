Selco’s natural gas trucks sponsored by West Fraser in joint eco-initiative

West Fraser is promoting its carbon negative message via eight sponsored natural gas powered ‘eco trucks’, operating from Selco’s Minworth Delivery Hub which covers Birmingham and surrounding areas. Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles emit up to 25% less carbon dioxide (CO2) and release fewer harmful pollutants into the air than traditionally powered vehicles; the collaboration highlights the connection between Selco’s sustainability goals and West Fraser’s Carbon Negative panels that promote sustainability from “tree to truck”.

Daniel Andrew, Senior Account Manager at West Fraser, explains, “West Fraser is proud to collaborate with our valued partner, Selco, and sponsor these new environmentally friendlier trucks. We are highlighting the commitment both our businesses have to decrease the impact we have on our environment, by promoting our net carbon negative wood panels and transporting these on eco trucks. This type of partnership is detailed in West Fraser’s 2024 Sustainability Report, Building Together: People and Partnerships. The report details our collaborative approach and measures West Fraser’s sustainability performance across a variety of environmental, social and governance goals and disclosed targets, and shows West Fraser’s path towards achieving our goal of being a sustainability leader.”

Lee Taylor, Category Manager at Selco, elaborates, “At Selco Builders Warehouse, we are firmly focused on continuing to develop a long-term and sustainable business model. We are focused on the effects our operations are having on the environment, and we’ve already made important strides forward, from fitting LED lighting across our entire estate, to beginning an overhaul of our transport system. We have a responsibility, not only to the environment and the local communities in which we operate, but also to manufacturers, suppliers, and hauliers. The Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) blueprint for what we can achieve over the next decade includes the creation of three UK “Selco forests” which have seen more than 300,000 trees planted which, during their lifecycle, will help to offset some of the carbon generated by customer deliveries. In addition, we recognise the importance of supplying renewable and sustainable building materials and products. This is where West Fraser comes in and we are delighted that they are reinforcing our message by sponsoring our CNG trucks. We have started an engagement programme with key suppliers to identify the sustainable products which already feature in our product ranges and identify new opportunities. Specific marketing materials are created to engage both customers and colleagues with these products.”

For further information, call 01786 812 921 or visit https://uk.westfraser.com/

