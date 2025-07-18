The best and brightest in construction: SkillBuild 2025 National Finalists announced

The best construction trainees and apprentices from across the UK have been announced following this year’s SkillBuild Regional Qualifiers. The Regional Qualifier finalists all now progress to the SkillBuild 2025 National Final in November later this year.

SkillBuild, delivered by the Construction Industry Training Board (CITB), is the largest and longest-running industry skills competition in the UK and has become a prestigious showcase for those in construction.

This year, over 1,000 students battled it out across 10 construction trade categories during 16 Regional Qualifiers, each one day long, in which participants were assigned a task relevant to their trade.

Eight students – the highest scorers in each category – will go head-to-head in the National Final at the Arena MK, Milton Keynes on 19–20 November, where the 10 winners will be crowned top of their trade.

The three-day final will consist of competitors constructing a project within 18 hours, with an expert panel of judges assessing them on a number of characteristics – including technical ability, time management, problem solving, working under pressure, and compliance with health and safety requirements.

With CITB’s annual industry forecast highlighting that 47,860 extra workers are needed per year from 2025–2029, SkillBuild continues to be an important platform to spotlight the industry and the opportunities available.

Richard Bullock, Head of Careers Products at CITB, said:

“Congratulations to all of the competitors progressing through to the SkillBuild 2025 National Final – it’s truly a great achievement for them.

“In a time when construction skills are in high demand, it is more important than ever to spotlight the next generation of construction talent. SkillBuild continues to further this mission and is proud to demonstrate the value that a trainee or apprentice provides to their team.

“The quality of participants never ceases to amaze me – I’m excited to see this year’s National Final and wish all the competitors the best of luck!”

Josh Thompson, Painting and Decorating Judge, said:

“Having been a former contestant myself, I know first-hand just how amazing a competition SkillBuild is, and I intend to pass on any words of wisdom I can do all the competitors. It’s so encouraging to see the enthusiasm from trainees and apprentices across the industry coming from all corners of the country. Good luck to everyone participating in the Final later this year!”

