HoW College and Benniman celebrate regional construction sector with Skills West Midlands + Warwickshire

Heart of Worcestershire College (HoW College) attended the Skills West Midlands + Warwickshire (SWM+W) celebration of the construction sector in the region at the special awards event in support of Benniman Ltd, one of their strategic partners.

In her opening speech, Chair of the SWM+W Steering Group, Suzie Branch-Haddow, laid out the opportunities and challenges faced by the construction sector, drawing on the findings of a specially commissioned study on construction sector skills by Whitecap Consulting.

Suzie highlighted the critical role supporting skills development played by the FE sector which comprises 70 providers, employs nearly 10,000 people with 120,000 students participating in post-16 education. However, she also made clear there remains room for improvement with nearly 74% of regional employers not having engaged with post-16 education and training providers in the last five years.

Mo Horan, Vice Principal Apprenticeships, Partnerships & Skills, HoW College, said: “In the construction sector, there are clear opportunities to align education provision with industry demand. Employers have emphasised that they need a workforce equipped not only with technical skills but also with the adaptability and resilience to thrive in a rapidly changing environment. These insights will guide how we shape our curriculum and training programmes moving forward.”

At the ceremony, Benniman Ltd and a selection of other organisations including; Balfour Beatty VINCI, Orton Group, Speller Metcalfe, and Taylor Wimpey were recognised for their investment in partnering with the further education sector.

HoW and Benniman Ltd recently announced their partnership aimed at promoting career opportunities and curriculum development in the construction industry. The collaboration will focus on educating young people about essential roles, skills, and the current skills agenda surrounding sustainability, environmental issues, and health and safety legislation.

Working together, this three-year commitment will assist in raising awareness of career pathways within the construction sector. Both organisations recognise the importance of equipping students with the knowledge and skills necessary to thrive in this vital industry.

