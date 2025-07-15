Travis Perkins plc Named Among The UK’s Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers

Travis Perkins, the UK’s leading distributor of building materials, is pleased to share that its parent company, Travis Perkins plc, has been ranked one of the nation’s top apprenticeship employers.

The building materials supplier ranked top in sector and 32nd in the prestigious Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers list, published by the Department for Education in partnership with apprenticeship review platform RateMyApprenticeship.

Travis Perkins was also named the UK’s third best apprenticeship employer in the Construction, Property & Surveying category.

Andy Rayner, the Director of Skills and Apprenticeships at Travis Perkins plc, said: “Being named a top UK apprenticeship employer is a testament to Travis Perkins’ deep commitment to nurturing talent. Our proud track record reflects not only the hard work of our colleagues and apprentices, but also the high-quality, impactful experiences we deliver, ultimately building a skilled and loyal workforce for a thriving industry.”

The 2025 Top 100 list recognises organisations for:

Their overall commitment to taking on apprentices. The diversity of people on a firm’s apprenticeship scheme. Whether a company’s apprentices achieve success from the programme. The feedback provided by apprentices themselves about their employer’s apprenticeship programme.

Travis Perkins currently offers over 40 award-winning apprenticeship programmes, from Level 2 to Level 7, delivered through our inhouse LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers programmes and through partnerships with Multiverse, Exeter University, BPP and the Open University.

Travis Perkins’ apprenticeship scheme has been rated ‘Good’ by Ofsted across all assessment areas, with the builder’s merchant currently working on ambitions to bring 10,000 new people into the construction industry through these programmes by 2030.

“Apprenticeships are a fantastic way to upskill and help build the workforce for the future,” said Andy Rayner. “They offer people from all backgrounds an opportunity into sustainable and meaningful work, while helping businesses to address the growing skills gap.”

A recent CV Genius survey found that three in four UK hiring managers questioned said that this skills gap is causing them to struggle to fill roles.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson praised all companies which made up the 2025 Top 100 Apprenticeship Employers list, commenting: “Congratulations to all the employers recognised for their outstanding apprenticeship programmes.

“They are delivering the skilled workforce we need to deliver our number one mission to grow the economy, and breaking down barriers for young people across the country.”

