Aldi ramps up expansion with weekly store openings through 2025

Aldi has announced ambitious plans to open an average of one store every week for the remainder of 2025, alongside a major refurbishment programme aimed at modernising its existing estate.

The German-owned discount supermarket, which has been steadily increasing its footprint in the UK, will also revamp 35 of its current stores before the end of the year. The dual strategy forms part of a £650 million nationwide investment to enhance accessibility, customer experience, and the overall quality of its retail spaces.

Planned new store locations include Deeside in Wales, Market Harborough in Leicestershire, Fulham Broadway in London, Eastbourne in East Sussex, Treharris in Wales, Waterbrook in Kent, Shoreditch in London, Houghton le Spring in Tyne and Wear, Meadowfield in Durham, Litherland in Liverpool, and Brimington in Chesterfield.

Jonathan Neale, managing director of national real estate at Aldi UK, said the strategy is about more than simply expanding geographically. “At Aldi, our goal is to make sure people across the UK have access to affordable, high-quality food, and opening new stores is key to making that happen. We’re now opening an average of one new store a week for the rest of 2025, showing just how ambitious our plans are to build a store network that will help us reach millions of new customers. But it’s not just about openings – it’s also about making sure we have the best-paid teams in place to run them.”

The expansion drive comes amid a highly competitive grocery market, where discount retailers continue to gain market share as shoppers seek better value in the face of ongoing cost-of-living pressures. Aldi’s focus on frequent openings is expected to increase its presence in both urban and rural locations, making its low-price, quality-focused offer accessible to more communities.

The refurbishment element of the programme will see older stores upgraded to meet modern retail standards, with improved layouts, updated interiors, and more energy-efficient lighting and refrigeration systems. This reflects Aldi’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and reducing operational energy consumption.

With its latest investment, Aldi is positioning itself for sustained growth while reinforcing its reputation as one of the UK’s fastest-growing supermarket brands. For shoppers, the promise is clear – more stores, better facilities, and the same commitment to value that has underpinned the retailer’s success.

