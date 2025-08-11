Holland & Barrett Targets Expansion Across Midlands and East Anglia

Health and wellness retailer Holland & Barrett has unveiled fresh plans to expand its store network across the Midlands and East Anglia, as part of an ongoing growth and modernisation strategy. The announcement follows the recent relocation of its Ipswich branch to a new site, underlining the brand’s commitment to enhancing customer experience and accessibility.

The company is actively seeking ground floor retail units between 1,500 and 2,000 sq ft in prime locations. Larger sites are also being targeted within major city centres and regional shopping destinations that offer high levels of footfall.

In addition, Holland & Barrett has ambitions to explore smaller-format stores of 700 sq ft or more in travel hubs. Flexible retail formats such as concessions, kiosks, and pop-up stores in busy pedestrian areas are also on the table as part of a strategy to adapt to changing consumer shopping patterns.

Key locations earmarked for potential openings or relocations include Ashbourne, Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Birmingham (Moseley/Selly Oak), Birmingham City Centre, Cambridge, Cannock, Derby, Grantham, Leicester, Lincoln, Market Harborough, Meadowhall, Northampton, Norwich, Nottingham, Oswestry, Peterborough, Redditch, Sheffield, Shrewsbury, Sleaford, Solihull, Stoke-on-Trent, Sutton Coldfield, Tamworth, Warwick, Wednesbury, West Bridgford, West Bromwich, Wolverhampton, and Wrexham. The retailer has also indicated that other opportunities across the Midlands and East Anglia will be considered.

For relocations, the focus is on securing sites that can provide improved layouts, greater visibility, and enhanced customer flow. Upsizing in select markets, such as Cambridge and Meadowhall, will allow the brand to expand product ranges and improve in-store services.

Out-of-town retail parks remain a priority in several target areas, while designer outlet destinations such as McArthurGlen and Grantham are also on the radar. By diversifying its footprint, Holland & Barrett aims to capture a broader customer base, from urban shoppers to regional visitors.

Property consultancy Rawstron Johnson has been appointed to identify and secure suitable premises, working closely with the retailer to meet specific size, location, and footfall criteria.

With a strong presence in the UK health food and wellness sector, Holland & Barrett’s expansion plans reflect wider trends in retail, where brands are increasingly adopting a multi-format approach to cater to evolving shopper habits. Whether in a bustling city centre, a busy transport hub, or a popular retail park, the retailer’s objective remains the same – to make health and wellness more accessible to communities across the region.

