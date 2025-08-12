Aluflam Unveils Curtain Wall System to Transform Post-Grenfell Tower Safety

A multinational manufacturer of cutting-edge aluminium fire safety systems for commercial buildings is confident its latest product will help it grow its UK presence following a return to its former Coventry base.

Aluflam, founded in Denmark in 1943, manufactures and distributes fire rated aluminium systems which can be installed into newbuild & renovation type structures within commercial buildings, including high-rises, to prevent fires from spreading.

The UK arm of the company has returned to the Business Innovation Centre in Binley – part of the University of Warwick Science Park – after a restructure meant it had to briefly vacate the site.

Now, Aluflam UK is aiming to use its latest product, a 120-minute curtain wall system that prevents fire spread both inside and outside of buildings to help improve safety in new and existing towers all over the country in a post-Grenfell market.

The substance in the product secretes a water like substance via a chemical reaction when it is exposed to high temperatures, and is injected at high pressure into a chamber within the back box of the façade system. Installations have already taken place in Islington, Camden and Birmingham.

Martin Grove, Managing Director at Aluflam UK, is hopeful of working on many similar projects.

He said: “Aluflam UK is in a fantastic position to help make the country’s high-rise towers and commercial buildings as safe as they can be following the much-needed changes to building regulations following the Grenfell disaster.

“Our latest product is dual-directional, meaning it can resist fire regardless of the direction of fire attack, keeping occupants safe and adjacent buildings. This is crucial in meeting new testing standards for passive fire protection systems and building compartmentation within the UK.

“This is absolutely vital in densely populated cities and towns where fires could spread between high-rises that are close together.

“With the construction industry now needing to pay much greater attention to fire safety after Grenfell, we believe we can make a lasting difference to the safety of many of our countries’ high-rises and commercial sector buildings whether they are old or new developments.”

Aluflam had previously ventured into the UK market after huge success in Europe, the US, and Australia under the leadership of founder Peter Birck, and had based itself at the Innovation Centre before a change in company structure meant it had to leave.

When Aluflam was in a position to return to the UK market, Martin did not think twice about taking space at the Innovation Centre again.

“I knew how good the Innovation Centre was after our previous time here, so when the restructure was finished, coming back was a no-brainer,” Martin added.

“The welcoming environment, convenient location, and flexibility around expanding on-site means it will hopefully be our UK base for a long time to come.

“With the huge backlog of work needed across the construction sector and the high quality of our products, we are confident that we can soon bring in more staff and potentially grow within the Innovation Centre over the coming years.”

Emma Turner, Centre Manager at the Business Innovation Centre, added: “We are proud that Martin and Aluflam chose to return, and it is testament to the excellent credentials of the Innovation Centre and the hard work of all our staff that he chose to do so.

“Many of our tenants really benefit from the flexibility offered within the leases that allow them to expand, and we are confident that we will help and support Aluflam’s growth as it continues to improve fire safety throughout buildings across the country.”

