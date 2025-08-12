Smoke Alarm Neglect Could Leave Homeowners Out of Pocket

Millions of pounds in home insurance claims could be at risk each year due to faulty or missing smoke alarms, according to new research.

A study by comparison site Go.Compare, drawing on data from the Home Office, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and StatsWales, revealed that in the year ending March 2024, there were an estimated 13,458 house fires attended by fire and rescue services where an alarm either failed to sound or was not installed.

Using average claim payout figures, the research suggests that this could amount to around £16.7 million in potentially invalid insurance claims. The findings highlight how a lack of regular smoke alarm testing could not only put lives at risk but also leave households to cover the cost of fire damage themselves.

Shockingly, 1% of UK residents – equivalent to more than half a million people – admitted to having no smoke detector in their home. Across Britain, 43% of dwelling fires occurred in properties where alarms either did not operate or were absent altogether. The consequences can be deadly: 52% of all fire-related fatalities in homes happened where a working smoke alarm was not present.

Many people remain unaware of the insurance implications. The survey found that 62% of respondents did not realise that failing to check alarms regularly could make a claim void. In such cases, any damage caused by a fire would have to be paid for by the homeowner.

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) has urged residents to make smoke alarm testing part of their regular routine. “Setting a reminder and making it a household habit could help ensure alarms are checked regularly, especially for those with battery-powered devices,” the NFCC advised. “Home fire safety should be as routine as cleaning.”

For those unsure how to test their alarm, the NFCC recommends following the manufacturer’s instructions or using their free Online Home Fire Safety Check, which provides guidance on alarm testing, placement, and replacement.

Nathan Blackler, home insurance expert at Go.Compare, said: “Failing to install and maintain a working smoke alarm is a huge safety risk, but it can also have severe financial consequences. If your alarm wasn’t working when a fire occurred, your insurer is unlikely to pay out. Testing your alarm takes seconds but could save lives and money. Setting a weekly reminder is an easy way to avoid forgetting, and local fire services can often provide assistance if needed.”

With such stark figures, the message is clear – regular smoke alarm checks are not just a legal and safety necessity, they could also be the key to protecting both lives and livelihoods.

Building, Design & Construction Magazine | The Choice of Industry Professionals